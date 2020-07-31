Bata brings new design of shoes ahead of Eid





And also brings exciting offers for the consumers collaborating with different Bank's Card like - AMEX-City Bank (15pc), Standard Chartered (10pc), BRAC Bank (10pc) and Mobile Wallet, Bkash (10pc) for CASHBACK and many more for the loyalty members, according to press release.

Following all guidelines set by the govt. Bata stores are now open from 10am - 9pm countrywide. In preparation for a safe shopping environment, Bata has made significant enhancements to the store environment and operations to prioritize the health and safety of customers and staff.

These include social distancing measures, and numerous cleaning and sanitization measures, as well as wellness and temperature checks, safety training, and the use of masks and gloves.



























