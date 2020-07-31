

Huawei holds Better World Summit 2020

Organized by Huawei, the summit began on July 27 last and ended yesterday (Thursday) with a focus on ways of deploying millions of 5G base stations to drive commercial success.

However, the keynote speakers from Huawei also focused on the shared responsibilities of the carriers and the four areas of the network potential and business development on Day 2 and Day 3 of the Summit.

The keynote speaker of Day 2 was Ryan Ding, Executive Director, President, Carrier BG, and the keynote speaker of Day 3 has been Catherine Chen, Senior Vice President, Director of the Board, Huawei. Other speakers at the summit included representatives from the International

Telecommunication Union Radiocommunication Sector (ITU-R), Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA), the European Competitive Telecommunications Association (ECTA), the South African Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, Thailand's National Digital Economy and Society Commission, China's Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), the Germany Association of the Internet Industry (ECO), and the ADL. These speakers have also been joined by several thousand online attendees from more than 80 countries.

According to Ryan Ding, as the COVID-19 crisis continues globally, carriers need to be prepared in some areas of network construction and business development to unleash network potential and inspire business growth quickly. Ryan Ding stressed that the carriers need to maximize the value of existing networks. It can be done by using software or adding boards or replacing RRUs. This can help them to the soaring data traffic during the pandemic and optimize site TCO.

Ryan Ding stressed that the carriers need to build future-oriented target networks. Telecoms industry needs to think hard about how their networks can be adapted to the ever-changing needs of individuals, families, and businesses, as well as how to support the development of the digital economy.

Besides, Catherine Chen stated that telecom regulators across many nations and industries must work together to address the shared challenges that have emerged as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and create a more inclusive future for all. Over the past 30 years, Information Technology (IT) has advanced rapidly, making people's lives and work much easier.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed that digital infrastructure has not kept pace with technological developments. According to the ITU, over half of the world's population still does not have Internet access nor access to other digital technologies.

"We envision a more connected, intelligent, and innovative future," said Chen. "Above all else, we must ensure this is an inclusive, sustainable, and better future by all, for all."

















