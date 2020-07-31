Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 July, 2020, 10:10 AM
latest
Home Business

Oil prices slide as virus surge weighs on demand outlook

Published : Friday, 31 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Oil prices slide as virus surge weighs on demand outlook

Oil prices slide as virus surge weighs on demand outlook

LONDON, July 30: Oil prices fell on Thursday, as surging coronavirus infections around the world threatened to jeopardise a recovery in fuel demand just as major oil producers are set to raise output.
The most-active Brent crude contract for October fell 51 cents, or 1.2per cent, to $43.58 a barrel at 0907 GMT. The September Brent contract, which is expiring on Friday, fell 56 cents to $43.19 a barrel.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 60 cents, or 1.5per cent, at $40.67 a barrel.
Both benchmark contracts rose on Wednesday after the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported the largest one-week fall in crude stocks since December.
"The recent resurgence of the coronavirus is an ominous sign that the upside is limited in the immediate future," Tamas Varga of oil brokerage PVM said.
Deaths from COVID-19 topped 150,000 in the United States on Wednesday, while Brazil, with the world's second-worst outbreak, set daily records of confirmed cases and deaths. New infections in Australia hit a record on Thursday.
The potential hit to the demand rebound comes just as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, together known as OPEC+, are set to step up output in August, adding about 1.5 million barrels per day to global supply.
"The easing OPEC+ supply restrictions combined with the return of some US production may test the resilience of market sentiment in the coming weeks," Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiCorp said.
Total and Royal Dutch Shell reported small profits in the second quarter as their oil trading businesses shielded them from the full force of the pandemic-induced demand loss.
    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan panel puts tentative end to Abenomics boom
Airtel launches special offers for major MFS
Airbus trims A350 output, quarterly loss worse than expected
Germany braces for historic quarterly GDP decline on virus hit
Helal Ahmed joins Bank Asia as Independent Director
CBBL sets up unit at SAJID N’ganj hospital
Monzurur Rahman new Chairman of Pubali Bank  
Fed sees dim outlook as virus squeezes US economy


Latest News
Department of Narcotics Control gets new DG
World economic recovery looks ever more shaky
Facebook smashes revenue estimates amid pandemic
Stonehenge Boulders: Mystery of mighty stones solved
Swiss prosecutor launches criminal probe of FIFA chief Infantino
Italy great Pirlo appointed Juventus U23 coach
Charge sheet against Shahed in arms case submitted
Delhi-Dhaka ties 'exceptionally close': MEA
44 online news portals selected for registration
Russia vows ‘promising’ virus vaccines in September
Most Read News
Ex-UP chairman killed in Khulna 'gunfight'
IS' claim is 'bogus': Police
Low-lying areas in Gafargaon flooded as Brahmaputra swelling
Russia vows ‘promising’ virus vaccines in September
44 online news portals selected for registration
Delhi-Dhaka ties 'exceptionally close': MEA
Bangladesh's virus toll reaches 3,083
Charge sheet against Shahed in arms case submitted
A threat that never rings alarm button!
Pallabi thana blast: 3 placed on 14-day remand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft