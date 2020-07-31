Video
Friday, 31 July, 2020
Control room opened to monitor rawhide trading

Published : Friday, 31 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent

The government has opened control room and hotline number to solve the problems related to the preservation, sale and transportation of rawhide for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha so that this situation does not happen.
The mobile numbers are 01711-634225, 01716-482484, 01713-425593 and 01712-18917. If there is any problem with the rawhide, one can contact these numbers for solution, according to a press release issued by the Commerce Ministry on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the government has fixed the price of raw cowhide ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha at Tk 35 to Tk 40 per square foot in the capital and Tk 28 to Tk 32 outside Dhaka.
Meanwhile, the prices of goatskins have been fixed at Tk 13 to Tk 15 per square foot across the country while that of she-goat at Tk 10 to Tk 12.
Sources said that last year's manipulation of the price of rawhide for the poor and orphans surpassed all past records as the price of rawhide fell to 30 years low.
However, this time the Ministry is opening a control cell to tackle such unusual trading on rawhides of sacrificial cattle.


