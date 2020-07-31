Video
Friday, 31 July, 2020, 10:09 AM
Robi builds up largest 4.5G network in Bangladesh

Published : Friday, 31 July, 2020
Business Desk

Robi has become the first mobile operator to have 4.5G on-aired in more than 11,000 sites in the country. This firmly puts Robi as the undisputed market leader in 4.5G network in Bangladesh.
Robi has achieved this coveted milestone by expanding its 4.5G network to each and every Upazilla of the country.
This means- Robi's 4.5G network now ensures 80% population coverage. In other words, every four out of five citizens of the country are now being served by Robi's video strong 4.5G network, according to a press release.
Using the dynamic spectrum technology, Robi has proved itself to be the most efficient operator in utilizing spectrum to ensure the best video experience on its 4.5G network. Being the only operator to use U900/L900 spectrum technology, makes Robi the undisputed champion in the indoor coverage arena. Moreover, Robi is the first operator to launch VoLTE (Voice over LTE) service in the country, providing customers HD quality voice calling experince using the widest 4.5G network.
Robi aims to provide the best video experience to its consumers. With HD video calling to stay connected with friends and family, Buffer free streaming of videos, learning new things every day with tutorials, going live, video gaming with friends or just enjoying social media - the widest 4.5G video strong network is there to deliver new experiences every day.
 "The manner in which we launched our 4.5G service, we made it clear that we are determined to dominate the digital future, the press release quoted Robi Managing Director and CEO Mahtab Uddin Ahmed as saying on the occasion.


