

Bangladesh Railway orders S Korean JV to supply 150 coaches

To be delivered in 18 to 30 months, the metre-gauge coaches will feature stainless steel bodies, automatic doors and biotoilets.

The Tk 6�58 billion order is being financed by Export-Import Bank of Korea, a report published by Railway ministry sources said.

Attending the signing ceremony with BR Project Director Hasan Mansoor at the railway's headquarters, Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan explained that the additional coaches would enable BR to operate more services.



























