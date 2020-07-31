Video
Friday, 31 July, 2020
Bangladesh Railway orders S Korean JV to supply 150 coaches

Published : Friday, 31 July, 2020
Business Correspondent

A joint venture of South Korean firms Sung Shin Rolling Stock Technology Ltd and POSCO International signed a contract to supply 150 coaches to Bangladesh Railway on Wednesday last.
To be delivered in 18 to 30 months, the metre-gauge coaches will feature stainless steel bodies, automatic doors and biotoilets.
The Tk 6�58 billion order is being financed by Export-Import Bank of Korea, a report published by Railway ministry sources said.
Attending the signing ceremony with BR Project Director Hasan Mansoor at the railway's headquarters, Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan explained that the additional coaches would enable BR to operate more services.


