Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 July, 2020, 10:09 AM
latest
Home Business

ADB, HSBC launch $1.2b trade finance for Asia Pacific region

Published : Friday, 31 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Correspondent

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the HSBC have launched a joint programme to support up to $1.2 billion in trade to companies a year in Asia Pacific regions producing goods crucial to ongoing fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
The targeted financing under new program will support trade in multiple sectors affected by the pandemic, including pharmaceuticals and apparel as well as critical medical supplies that might not otherwise be available, said an ADB press release.
"Partnerships, like this one with HSBC, are critical to closing market gaps, ensuring that we fuel growth necessary to build back the global economy, and creating jobs and prosperity," said ADB Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program Head Steven Beck launching the programme.
"This partnership will complement ADB's own ground-breaking efforts to map the supply chain for products critical to fight against COVID-19, and to support trade flows that will drive the recovery," added the ADB official.
The move comes shortly after the World Trade Organization, the International Chamber of Commerce, and B20 warned in a joint statement of a trade finance shortfall totaling between $2 trillion and $5 trillion that could impede the ability of trade to support the global economic recovery.
"Trade has a critical role to play in both the frontline fight against COVID-19 and in supporting the global recovery," said Global Head of Trade and Receivables Finance at HSBC Natalie Blyth.
"This agreement will help ensure that trade finance gets to where it is needed and when to support the production and distribution of essential medical supplies and the return to growth, "added Natalie.
The release said ADB has boosted its capacity to support trade and supply chains with more money and flexibility for its $2.4 billion Trade and Supply Chain Finance Programme.
Trade finance deals and partnerships will help to bridge the trade finance gap and enable ADB members to counter the severe health and macroeconomic impacts caused by COVID-19.
ADB's support for developing members to cope with, and recover from, the impact of COVID-19 includes an enhanced support package of $20 billion, announced on April 13.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan panel puts tentative end to Abenomics boom
Airtel launches special offers for major MFS
Airbus trims A350 output, quarterly loss worse than expected
Germany braces for historic quarterly GDP decline on virus hit
Helal Ahmed joins Bank Asia as Independent Director
CBBL sets up unit at SAJID N’ganj hospital
Monzurur Rahman new Chairman of Pubali Bank  
Fed sees dim outlook as virus squeezes US economy


Latest News
Department of Narcotics Control gets new DG
World economic recovery looks ever more shaky
Facebook smashes revenue estimates amid pandemic
Stonehenge Boulders: Mystery of mighty stones solved
Swiss prosecutor launches criminal probe of FIFA chief Infantino
Italy great Pirlo appointed Juventus U23 coach
Charge sheet against Shahed in arms case submitted
Delhi-Dhaka ties 'exceptionally close': MEA
44 online news portals selected for registration
Russia vows ‘promising’ virus vaccines in September
Most Read News
Ex-UP chairman killed in Khulna 'gunfight'
IS' claim is 'bogus': Police
Low-lying areas in Gafargaon flooded as Brahmaputra swelling
Russia vows ‘promising’ virus vaccines in September
44 online news portals selected for registration
Delhi-Dhaka ties 'exceptionally close': MEA
Bangladesh's virus toll reaches 3,083
Charge sheet against Shahed in arms case submitted
A threat that never rings alarm button!
Pallabi thana blast: 3 placed on 14-day remand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft