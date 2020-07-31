Video
Ex-Khulna UP chairman killed in ‘gunfight’ with RAB

Published : Friday, 31 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Khulna July 30: A former Union Parishad chairman was killed in a reported gunfight with Rapid Action Battalion in Rampal upazila of Bagerhat on Thursday.
The deceased, Mostafa Kamal alias Mina Kamal (58), was the former chairman of Naihati Union Parishad in Rupsha upazila of Khulna.




Tipped off about a secret meeting of drug dealers, a team of Rab-6 went to Baburbari area on the Khulna-Mongla highway in Rampal upazila of Bagerhat, claimed Khulna RAB-6 Commander Lt Col Raushanul Firoz.
Sensing presence of the law enforcers, the drug dealers opened fire at the Rab personnel near the Rampal Thermal Power Plant area. The RAB men retaliated in self-defense, triggering the gunfight, the commander said.
At one point, the drug dealers retreated, and Mina Kamal was found critically injured at the scene, the Rab official said, adding that he was taken to Jhanjhania Hospital in Rampal where the doctors pronounced him dead.
Mina was also a leader of Jubo League in Rupsha upazila, the law enforcers said, adding that Kamal was accused in 25 cases filed for different offences, including nine murder cases. A foreign-made pistol, 500 pieces of yaba, a knife and Tk 67,000 were recovered from the spot, the RAB-6 commander said.    -Agencies



