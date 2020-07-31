US to continue work with BD: Envoy Miller





"The United States reconfirms its commitment to continue to work with Bangladesh as a partner to fight human trafficking," he told a webinar marking the World Day against Trafficking in Persons. He was addressing the webinar meeting as the key guest speaker, the US envoy said human trafficking is a "difficult and complex" issue and that trafficking networks are "sophisticated, far reaching and dangerous".

The US envoy also lauded Bangladesh's effort to fulfil the objectives of the UN Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children, known as the "Palermo Protocol".

Bangladesh United Nations Network on Migration (BDUNNM) organised the webinar which was also addressed by government officials, members of civil society organisations working on migration, and officials and representatives of UN agencies. The US envoy said Bangladesh's establishing of seven anti-human trafficking tribunals is a "huge step forward" to fight the crime.

On Bangladesh's upgrade from "Tier 2 Watch List" to "Tier 2" in the US State Department's TIP Report 2020, he congratulated all those who fought tirelessly to pursue accountability for traffickers and freedom for the victims.

However, he said the struggle continues, calling upon Bangladesh government to fulfil recommendations made in the TIP report. The ambassador mentioned four specific recommendations for immediate government actions.

Former Foreign Secretary, IOM's Policy Advisor Mr. Shahidul Haque, , Additional Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Mr. Abu Bakr Siddique, Director General-UN Wing, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Samia Anjum, A.H.M. Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan,. Joint Secretary (Administration-2), Law and Justice Division, Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Multi-Sectoral Program on Violence Against Women, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs. Project Director, Ms. Nasrin Jahan, Joint Secretary, Mission and Welfare Wing, Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Dr. Abul Hossain, Director (Program), Department of Social Services, Mr. Zulfikar HaiderMr. INCIDIN Bangladesh Executive Director and Co-Chair Counter Trafficking in Persons Network, Giorgi Gigauri, Coordinator of Bangladesh UN Network on Migration (BDUNNM) and IOM Chief of Mission in Bangladesh Mr. A K M Masud Ali were also spokes.















