Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 July, 2020, 10:09 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Combating Human Trafficking

US to continue work with BD: Envoy Miller

Published : Friday, 31 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Diplomatic Correspondent

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller said here on Thursday that the United States wants to keep continue its commitment to working with Bangladesh in combating human trafficking.
"The United States reconfirms its commitment to continue to work with Bangladesh as a partner to fight human trafficking," he told a webinar marking the World Day against Trafficking in Persons. He was addressing the webinar meeting as the key guest speaker, the US envoy said human trafficking is a "difficult and complex" issue and that trafficking networks are "sophisticated, far reaching and dangerous".
The US envoy also lauded Bangladesh's effort to fulfil the objectives of the UN Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children, known as the "Palermo Protocol".
Bangladesh United Nations Network on Migration (BDUNNM) organised the webinar which was also addressed by government officials, members of civil society organisations working on migration, and officials and representatives of UN agencies. The US envoy said Bangladesh's establishing of seven anti-human trafficking tribunals is a "huge step forward" to fight the crime.
On Bangladesh's upgrade from "Tier 2 Watch List" to "Tier 2" in the US State Department's TIP Report 2020, he congratulated all those who fought tirelessly to pursue accountability for traffickers and freedom for the victims.
However, he said the struggle continues, calling upon Bangladesh government to fulfil recommendations made in the TIP report. The ambassador mentioned four specific recommendations for immediate government actions.
Former Foreign Secretary, IOM's Policy Advisor Mr. Shahidul Haque, , Additional Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Mr. Abu Bakr Siddique, Director General-UN Wing, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Samia Anjum, A.H.M. Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan,. Joint Secretary (Administration-2), Law and Justice Division, Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Multi-Sectoral Program on Violence Against Women, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs. Project Director, Ms. Nasrin Jahan, Joint Secretary, Mission and Welfare Wing, Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Dr. Abul Hossain, Director (Program), Department of Social Services, Mr. Zulfikar HaiderMr. INCIDIN Bangladesh Executive Director and Co-Chair Counter Trafficking in Persons Network, Giorgi Gigauri, Coordinator of Bangladesh UN Network on Migration (BDUNNM) and IOM Chief of Mission in Bangladesh Mr. A K M Masud Ali were also spokes.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-Khulna UP chairman killed in ‘gunfight’ with RAB
US to continue work with BD: Envoy Miller
NASA launches Mars rover to find signs of ancient life
60pc Covid-19 dedicated beds still empty in hospitals: Health Minister
Work for inclusive societies, economies: UN chief  
Homebound bus passengers forced to pay extra fare
Daily virus cases in India top 50,000 for first time
Only 30pc progress made


Latest News
Department of Narcotics Control gets new DG
World economic recovery looks ever more shaky
Facebook smashes revenue estimates amid pandemic
Stonehenge Boulders: Mystery of mighty stones solved
Swiss prosecutor launches criminal probe of FIFA chief Infantino
Italy great Pirlo appointed Juventus U23 coach
Charge sheet against Shahed in arms case submitted
Delhi-Dhaka ties 'exceptionally close': MEA
44 online news portals selected for registration
Russia vows ‘promising’ virus vaccines in September
Most Read News
Ex-UP chairman killed in Khulna 'gunfight'
IS' claim is 'bogus': Police
Low-lying areas in Gafargaon flooded as Brahmaputra swelling
Russia vows ‘promising’ virus vaccines in September
44 online news portals selected for registration
Delhi-Dhaka ties 'exceptionally close': MEA
Bangladesh's virus toll reaches 3,083
Charge sheet against Shahed in arms case submitted
A threat that never rings alarm button!
Pallabi thana blast: 3 placed on 14-day remand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft