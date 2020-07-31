Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 July, 2020, 10:08 AM
latest
Home Back Page

60pc Covid-19 dedicated beds still empty in hospitals: Health Minister

Published : Friday, 31 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque on Thursday said 60 percent dedicated beds in hospitals for coronavirus patients are still vacant due to proper measures taken by the government during the pandemic.
The minister came up with the remarks while attending the annual work agreement programme of Bureau of Health Education at the secretariat.
Earlier, central oxygen system was available only at Dhaka Medical College Hospital but now central oxygen system has been installed at around 70 hospitals in the district level, he said.
Hundreds of doctors are providing telemedicine; Maleque said adding that treatment at corona dedicated hospitals are following the latest advice of the World Health Organization resulting in curbing the number of infection.
Moreover, 30,000 nurses will be appointed, he added.




The health sector is now exactly in the right position to fight against Coronavirus, although there was delay to grasp the situation at the beginning, he insisted.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh on Thursday recorded 48 more deaths from coronavirus and 2, 695 new cases in the last 24 hours, mounting the death tally to 3,083.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-Khulna UP chairman killed in ‘gunfight’ with RAB
US to continue work with BD: Envoy Miller
NASA launches Mars rover to find signs of ancient life
60pc Covid-19 dedicated beds still empty in hospitals: Health Minister
Work for inclusive societies, economies: UN chief  
Homebound bus passengers forced to pay extra fare
Daily virus cases in India top 50,000 for first time
Only 30pc progress made


Latest News
Department of Narcotics Control gets new DG
World economic recovery looks ever more shaky
Facebook smashes revenue estimates amid pandemic
Stonehenge Boulders: Mystery of mighty stones solved
Swiss prosecutor launches criminal probe of FIFA chief Infantino
Italy great Pirlo appointed Juventus U23 coach
Charge sheet against Shahed in arms case submitted
Delhi-Dhaka ties 'exceptionally close': MEA
44 online news portals selected for registration
Russia vows ‘promising’ virus vaccines in September
Most Read News
Ex-UP chairman killed in Khulna 'gunfight'
IS' claim is 'bogus': Police
Low-lying areas in Gafargaon flooded as Brahmaputra swelling
Russia vows ‘promising’ virus vaccines in September
44 online news portals selected for registration
Delhi-Dhaka ties 'exceptionally close': MEA
Bangladesh's virus toll reaches 3,083
Charge sheet against Shahed in arms case submitted
A threat that never rings alarm button!
Pallabi thana blast: 3 placed on 14-day remand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft