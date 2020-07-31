60pc Covid-19 dedicated beds still empty in hospitals: Health Minister





The minister came up with the remarks while attending the annual work agreement programme of Bureau of Health Education at the secretariat.

Earlier, central oxygen system was available only at Dhaka Medical College Hospital but now central oxygen system has been installed at around 70 hospitals in the district level, he said.

Hundreds of doctors are providing telemedicine; Maleque said adding that treatment at corona dedicated hospitals are following the latest advice of the World Health Organization resulting in curbing the number of infection.

Moreover, 30,000 nurses will be appointed, he added.









The health sector is now exactly in the right position to fight against Coronavirus, although there was delay to grasp the situation at the beginning, he insisted.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh on Thursday recorded 48 more deaths from coronavirus and 2, 695 new cases in the last 24 hours, mounting the death tally to 3,083. -UNB



Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque on Thursday said 60 percent dedicated beds in hospitals for coronavirus patients are still vacant due to proper measures taken by the government during the pandemic.The minister came up with the remarks while attending the annual work agreement programme of Bureau of Health Education at the secretariat.Earlier, central oxygen system was available only at Dhaka Medical College Hospital but now central oxygen system has been installed at around 70 hospitals in the district level, he said.Hundreds of doctors are providing telemedicine; Maleque said adding that treatment at corona dedicated hospitals are following the latest advice of the World Health Organization resulting in curbing the number of infection.Moreover, 30,000 nurses will be appointed, he added.The health sector is now exactly in the right position to fight against Coronavirus, although there was delay to grasp the situation at the beginning, he insisted.Meanwhile, Bangladesh on Thursday recorded 48 more deaths from coronavirus and 2, 695 new cases in the last 24 hours, mounting the death tally to 3,083. -UNB