Only 30pc progress made





Talking to the Daly Observer, Project Director Executive Engineer Muhammad Mahfuzur Rahman said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the construction works in February 24 last year.

But the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) handed over around 8-km-long road from the Sea Beach to Saltgola in April 2019.

Mahfuz said the works of the project remained suspended for 45 days for Covid-19 pandemic from April to May 10. The works resumed in May.

Mahfuzur rahman hoped that the rest of the works would be completed by the scheduled date in 2022 next.

The CDA took up the project to ease the existing traffic congestion to facilitate smooth communication along the 16.5-km route running from Lalkhan Bazaar to Shah Amanat International Airport.

Meanwhile, urban planners suggested preparing alternative roads before implementing the project as some extremely busy areas like Agrabad, the EPZ area, Ports and Customs will be inaccessible during the time of construction.

The CDA is implementing the project at a cost of Tk3250 crore making it the city's largest development project till date.

According to the CDA, a Chinese company named Max-Ranken Joint Venture was tasked with the responsibility for the construction of the rest of the project at a cost of TK2854 crore.

The 16-km-long expressway from Lalkhanbazar to the airport will have 24 ramps at nine points.

In the first phase, the construction works from Saltgola to Cement Crossing will be completed.

Mahfuz said the works in 8-km-long project from Saltgola to Barik Building and Barik Building to Lalkhan Bazar were yet to be started.

Because, the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) had proposed to make alternate road for traffic movement before starting the works from Barik Building to Lalkhan Bazar.

Besides, the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) is yet to hand over land from Saltgola to Barik Building.

Earlier, the Max-Rankin was appointed for the project on November 1 in 2018. The purchase committee recommended appointing the Max-Rankin JV as the contractor for the construction works of the project.

Meanwhile, Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and the Chattogram Port authority (CPA) are working jointly to begin the works very soon.















