PM mourns death of ex-minister Mannan’s wife

Meanwhile, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader also expressed his profound sorrow and shock at the death of Noor Meher Mannan. -UNB Awami League president and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Noor Meher Mannan, wife of former Labour Minister, one of the organisers of the Liberation War and ex- president of Chattogram unit of AL late MA Mannan.She prayed for eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.Noor Meher Mannan breathed her last at his own home on early Thursday due to old age complications. She was 73.She left behind two daughters, six sons and ahost of relatives and well wishers.Meanwhile, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader also expressed his profound sorrow and shock at the death of Noor Meher Mannan. -UNB