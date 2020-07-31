Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 July, 2020, 10:08 AM
latest
Home City News

PM mourns death of ex-minister Mannan’s wife

Published : Friday, 31 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Awami League president and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Noor Meher Mannan, wife of former Labour Minister, one of the organisers of the Liberation War and ex- president of Chattogram unit of AL late MA Mannan.




She prayed for eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.
Noor Meher Mannan breathed her last at his own home on early Thursday due to old age complications. She was 73.
She left behind two daughters, six sons and ahost of relatives and well wishers.
Meanwhile, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader also expressed his profound sorrow and shock at the death of Noor Meher Mannan.        -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM mourns death of ex-minister Mannan’s wife
112 detected positive for C-19 in Ctg
59 members of ‘dope gangs’ arrested
Energy efficiency project to cut 22 industries’ power consumption by 43pc
Man electrocuted in Dhaka
Man shot by brother dies in Benapole
CU VC’s husband FF Latiful dies of C-19
JS Bhaban’s renovation based on Louis Kahn’s design: Speaker


Latest News
Department of Narcotics Control gets new DG
World economic recovery looks ever more shaky
Facebook smashes revenue estimates amid pandemic
Stonehenge Boulders: Mystery of mighty stones solved
Swiss prosecutor launches criminal probe of FIFA chief Infantino
Italy great Pirlo appointed Juventus U23 coach
Charge sheet against Shahed in arms case submitted
Delhi-Dhaka ties 'exceptionally close': MEA
44 online news portals selected for registration
Russia vows ‘promising’ virus vaccines in September
Most Read News
Ex-UP chairman killed in Khulna 'gunfight'
IS' claim is 'bogus': Police
Low-lying areas in Gafargaon flooded as Brahmaputra swelling
Russia vows ‘promising’ virus vaccines in September
44 online news portals selected for registration
Delhi-Dhaka ties 'exceptionally close': MEA
Bangladesh's virus toll reaches 3,083
Charge sheet against Shahed in arms case submitted
A threat that never rings alarm button!
Pallabi thana blast: 3 placed on 14-day remand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft