112 detected positive for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, July 30: A total of 112 people were detected positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours till 8:00am of Thursday after testing 771 samples at five COVID-19 laboratories in Chattogram district.

Among the newly detected patients, 87 are from Chattogram city and 25 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

The total number of infected patients now stands at 14,214 in Chattogram district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said on Thursday.

A patient died in Chattogram due to corona infection today, he said.

A total of 2,168 coronavirus patients, including today's 75, have recovered so far and the percentage of recovery rate stands at 15.25 percent. -BSS







