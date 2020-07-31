Video
59 members of ‘dope gangs’ arrested

Published : Friday, 31 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested 59 members of 'dope gangs' in separate drives from different parts of the capital on Thursday. photo: observer

Detectives in separate drives arrested 59 members of 'dope gangs' from different parts of the capital on Thursday.
Police also recovered foods mixed with sedatives and knives from their possession, said DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media) Md Walid Hossain.
Among the arrestees, 16 were arrested by DB Wari zone, 10 by Cyber and Special Crime Investigation Department, and nine by Mothijheel zone, eight each by Ramna zone, Lalbagh zone and Tejgaon zone of DB police. After interrogation, DB learned that the 'dope gang' members developed relationship with people, targeted earlier, at shopping malls, cattle market, bus terminals and railway stations ahead of Eid-ul-Azha and requested them to have food fixed with sedatives, police said.


