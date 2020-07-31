Provide assistance to flood victims







The north region of our country has been the hardest hit of inundation. People have lost their almost everything. Amid this pandemic crisis this new crisis has taxed miseries to the flood victims. The recent floods have left thousands of people hungry and vulnerable to diseases like diarrhoea in the absence of adequate relief supplies. Many of the flood-hit people are unable to return home from temporary shelters as their houses were badly damaged. And they are also facing a shortage of drinking water as most of the tube-wells in the area have gone under water. The local authority has stated that they have taken enough precaution ad the flood victims will get the needed assistance. However, complains are coming from the flood hit people that they are getting enough assistance from the authority.











Therefore, inadequate government relief has worsened their crises and compounded their woes. Apart from the government's aid, other affluent individuals and organisations must step forward immediately to stand beside the victims of flood. Moreover we need to think about rehabilitation plans for the victims. Now, it time for the authority to work selflessly for the nation and the citizens. They should not forget their very duty is to serve the nation. In addition they must take care of corruption which is very common scenario in our context.



Sabbir Ahmed

