Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 July, 2020, 10:07 AM
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Provide assistance to flood victims

Published : Friday, 31 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Dear Sir

The north region of our country has been the hardest hit of inundation. People have lost their almost everything. Amid this pandemic crisis this new crisis has taxed miseries to the flood victims.  The recent floods have left thousands of people hungry and vulnerable to diseases like diarrhoea in the absence of adequate relief supplies. Many of the flood-hit people are unable to return home from temporary shelters as their houses were badly damaged. And they are also facing a shortage of drinking water as most of the tube-wells in the area have gone under water. The local authority has stated that they have taken enough precaution ad the flood victims will get the needed assistance. However, complains are coming from the flood hit people that they are getting enough assistance from the authority.  





Therefore, inadequate government relief has worsened their crises and compounded their woes. Apart from the government's aid, other affluent individuals and organisations must step forward immediately to stand beside the victims of flood. Moreover we need to think about rehabilitation plans for the victims. Now, it time for the authority to work selflessly for the nation and the citizens. They should not forget their very duty is to serve the nation. In addition they must take care of corruption which is very common scenario in our context.

Sabbir Ahmed
University of Dhaka 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Provide assistance to flood victims
Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula: Post Covid-19 scenario
Ease of extra-judicial killings!
People’s Liberation Army of China: A reminiscence
Covid-19 leaves Bangladeshis in limbo in KSA
Just like India, Bangladesh is free to pursue its own policies
Plights of cattle farmers amid Covid-19
Who’s going to be Joe Biden’s running mate?


Latest News
Department of Narcotics Control gets new DG
World economic recovery looks ever more shaky
Facebook smashes revenue estimates amid pandemic
Stonehenge Boulders: Mystery of mighty stones solved
Swiss prosecutor launches criminal probe of FIFA chief Infantino
Italy great Pirlo appointed Juventus U23 coach
Charge sheet against Shahed in arms case submitted
Delhi-Dhaka ties 'exceptionally close': MEA
44 online news portals selected for registration
Russia vows ‘promising’ virus vaccines in September
Most Read News
Ex-UP chairman killed in Khulna 'gunfight'
IS' claim is 'bogus': Police
Low-lying areas in Gafargaon flooded as Brahmaputra swelling
Russia vows ‘promising’ virus vaccines in September
44 online news portals selected for registration
Delhi-Dhaka ties 'exceptionally close': MEA
Bangladesh's virus toll reaches 3,083
Charge sheet against Shahed in arms case submitted
A threat that never rings alarm button!
Pallabi thana blast: 3 placed on 14-day remand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft