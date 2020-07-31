Video
Friday, 31 July, 2020, 10:07 AM
Home Countryside

Three unnatural deaths in two districts

Published : Friday, 31 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondents

Three persons died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Naogaon and Dinajpur, in two days.
PORSHA, NAOGAON: A woman and her daughter died from snakebite in Porsha Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Najrin Begum, 25, wife of Mojaharul Islam, a resident of Nitpur Talgainagar Khandakerpara Village in the Upazila, and her daughter Sonali Pakhi.
Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Saidur Rahman said a venomous snake bit them on Tuesday night when they were in sleep in the house.
The relatives took them to a local snake charmer but he could not give any treatment.
Later, they died on the way to a hospital in the morning, the UP member added.




DINAJPUR: A carpenter was electrocuted at Hili in the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Farooque Hossain, 27, son of Altaf of Adarsha Village.
Local sources said Farooque came in contact with a live electric wire while he was working at one Jahurul's house in Khattausna Village in the afternoon.
Officer-in-Charge of Hakimpur Police Station Abdur Razzaque Akhand confirmed the incident.



