44 detained on different charges in five districts





LAXMIPUR: Police, in separate drives, arrested three muggers along with stolen motorbikes from different areas under Chandraganj Police Station (PS) in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The arrested are: Hasan Habib, Morshed Alam and Farhad Hossain.

They were sent to jail following a court order on Thursday.

Sadar PS Officer-in-Charge AKM Azizur Rahman confirmed the news.

HATIYA, NOAKHALI: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) detained a robber leader from Hatiya Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

Arrested Russel, 30, is a resident of Adarsha Village under Nijhum Dwip Union in the upazila.

BCG Station Commander Lt Bishwajit Barua said on information that a gang of pirates were taking preparation to commit robbery in Nijhum Dwip area, a team of BCG conducted a drive there.

Sensing the presence of the law-enforcers, all the gang-members managed to flee, but Russel was arrested.

The BCG members also recovered two firearms, two bullets, and three machetes during the drive, said Bishwajit.

Russel was handed over to police after filing a case with Hatiya PS in this connection, he added.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, arrested 12 people from the district on Tuesday.

RAB members arrested nine gamblers from Brammonkuchuri area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrestees are: Md Mithun Mia, 32, Md Zakiruzzaman, 40, Md Zakir Hossain Bhuttu, 47, Md Shahid Mia alias Moyna, 48, Md Anamul Haque, 49, Md Ziaur Rahman Selim, 35, Md Qayum, 36, Md Ashraful Islam, 26, and Ashraful Akanda, 24.

On information, RAB members raided the said area and arrested them along with Tk 1.50 lakh, 11 mobile phone sets, and two bundles of playing cards.

Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan said a case was field with Kishoreganj Model Police Station in this connection.

On the other hand, RAB members detained three muggers from the district town on Tuesday morning.

The arrested are Sajeeb Poddar, 26, Sumon Ahmed Lijon, 20, and Shah Alam, 27.

Kishoreganj RAB Company Commander Lt M Shovon Khan said the trio tried to flee sensing the presence of a patrol team of the elite force in 32 Zila Swarani crossing area.

However, the RAB members caught them and recovered two knives, one combination pliers, three mobile phone sets and Tk 1,270 in cash from their possessions.

A case has been filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this connection.

RAJSHAHI: At least 26 people including a doctor were arrested on different charges in the district in four days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive from Monday night till Tuesday morning, arrested 12 people from the city.

Of the arrestees, one had arrest warrant, five were drug addicts and the rest were arrested on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Tuesday.

Legal action has been taken against the arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, fourteen people including a doctor were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the city in two days.

RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested 13 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Sunday.

Of the arrested, three had warrant, two were drug addicts and the rest eight were arrested on different charges.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, police arrested a doctor for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman lawyer in the city on Saturday.

Arrested Sakhawat Hossain Rana, 40, hailed from Porsha Upazila in Naogaon, is an ophthalmologist at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. He lived in Tikapara area of the city.

RMP Spokesman Golam Ruhul Quddus said according to the victim's complaint, Rana developed a love affair with her about one and a half years back. Then one day he tactfully raped her and captured the video. After that threatening uploading of the video, he repeatedly raped her. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajpara PS Shahadat Hossain Khan said some video images were recovered from the possession of the arrested. But the doctor claimed the video clips were not recorded forcefully.

However, a case is preparing to be filed with the PS in this connection.

JOYPURHAT: Police, in a drive, arrested two persons with arms in Ratanpur area of Panchbibi Upazila in the district on Sunday morning.

The arrested persons are Abdur Rahman, 42, and Abdul Mannan, 36, residents of the same area.

Police sources said on information that they are engaged in arms trading for long, police conducted a drive in the area in the morning and arrested them with a foreign pistol, four bullets and a magazine.









Panchbibi PS OC Mansur Rahman said they had been bringing arms illegally from India and selling those to the criminals in different areas for long. A case under Arms Act was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.





A total of 44 people including a doctor were arrested on different charges in separate drives in five districts- Laxmipur, Noakhali, Kishoreganj, Rajshahi and Joypurhat.LAXMIPUR: Police, in separate drives, arrested three muggers along with stolen motorbikes from different areas under Chandraganj Police Station (PS) in Sadar Upazila of the district.The arrested are: Hasan Habib, Morshed Alam and Farhad Hossain.They were sent to jail following a court order on Thursday.Sadar PS Officer-in-Charge AKM Azizur Rahman confirmed the news.HATIYA, NOAKHALI: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) detained a robber leader from Hatiya Upazila of the district early Wednesday.Arrested Russel, 30, is a resident of Adarsha Village under Nijhum Dwip Union in the upazila.BCG Station Commander Lt Bishwajit Barua said on information that a gang of pirates were taking preparation to commit robbery in Nijhum Dwip area, a team of BCG conducted a drive there.Sensing the presence of the law-enforcers, all the gang-members managed to flee, but Russel was arrested.The BCG members also recovered two firearms, two bullets, and three machetes during the drive, said Bishwajit.Russel was handed over to police after filing a case with Hatiya PS in this connection, he added.KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, arrested 12 people from the district on Tuesday.RAB members arrested nine gamblers from Brammonkuchuri area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.The arrestees are: Md Mithun Mia, 32, Md Zakiruzzaman, 40, Md Zakir Hossain Bhuttu, 47, Md Shahid Mia alias Moyna, 48, Md Anamul Haque, 49, Md Ziaur Rahman Selim, 35, Md Qayum, 36, Md Ashraful Islam, 26, and Ashraful Akanda, 24.On information, RAB members raided the said area and arrested them along with Tk 1.50 lakh, 11 mobile phone sets, and two bundles of playing cards.Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan said a case was field with Kishoreganj Model Police Station in this connection.On the other hand, RAB members detained three muggers from the district town on Tuesday morning.The arrested are Sajeeb Poddar, 26, Sumon Ahmed Lijon, 20, and Shah Alam, 27.Kishoreganj RAB Company Commander Lt M Shovon Khan said the trio tried to flee sensing the presence of a patrol team of the elite force in 32 Zila Swarani crossing area.However, the RAB members caught them and recovered two knives, one combination pliers, three mobile phone sets and Tk 1,270 in cash from their possessions.A case has been filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this connection.RAJSHAHI: At least 26 people including a doctor were arrested on different charges in the district in four days.Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive from Monday night till Tuesday morning, arrested 12 people from the city.Of the arrestees, one had arrest warrant, five were drug addicts and the rest were arrested on different charges.RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Tuesday.Legal action has been taken against the arrested, the official added.On the other hand, fourteen people including a doctor were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the city in two days.RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested 13 people on different charges in the city.RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Sunday.Of the arrested, three had warrant, two were drug addicts and the rest eight were arrested on different charges.Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.On the other hand, police arrested a doctor for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman lawyer in the city on Saturday.Arrested Sakhawat Hossain Rana, 40, hailed from Porsha Upazila in Naogaon, is an ophthalmologist at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. He lived in Tikapara area of the city.RMP Spokesman Golam Ruhul Quddus said according to the victim's complaint, Rana developed a love affair with her about one and a half years back. Then one day he tactfully raped her and captured the video. After that threatening uploading of the video, he repeatedly raped her. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajpara PS Shahadat Hossain Khan said some video images were recovered from the possession of the arrested. But the doctor claimed the video clips were not recorded forcefully.However, a case is preparing to be filed with the PS in this connection.JOYPURHAT: Police, in a drive, arrested two persons with arms in Ratanpur area of Panchbibi Upazila in the district on Sunday morning.The arrested persons are Abdur Rahman, 42, and Abdul Mannan, 36, residents of the same area.Police sources said on information that they are engaged in arms trading for long, police conducted a drive in the area in the morning and arrested them with a foreign pistol, four bullets and a magazine.Panchbibi PS OC Mansur Rahman said they had been bringing arms illegally from India and selling those to the criminals in different areas for long. A case under Arms Act was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.