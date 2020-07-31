Eight found dead in 8 dists





PIROJPUR: Police recovered a house tutor's body from a room of a bachelors' quarter at Parerhat Road in the town on Wednesday evening.

Deceased Prokash Sarker, 38, was the son of Profullo Sarker of Harintana Village in Dakop Upazila of Khulna District.

Locals said bad smell was coming out of the room. On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police primarily suspect he passed away two to three days back.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pirojpur Sadar Police Station (PS) Nurul Islam Badal said an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

After getting the autopsy report, the cause of the death would be known, he added.

COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the bullet-hit body of a youth from Kabita Chattar area in the district town on Tuesday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 25, could not be known immediately.

Cox's Bazar Sadar PS OC SM Shahjahan Kabir said on information of firing in the area, police rushed there and found the bullet-hit body of the youth.

Police also recovered 100 yaba tablets, a local firearm and two rounds of bullet from the scene at that time.

Police are suspecting the youth might have been killed in a gunfight between two groups of drug traders.

However, the body was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI: Police recovered the slaughtered body of a woman from her residence in Ramgarh Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Rasheda Akhter, 20, wife of Omar Faruq of the upazila.

Police, however, admitted Omar Farruq to an upazila hospital in an unconscious state.

Local sources said hearing cry for help, they rushed to the house of fruit trader Faruq and found the slaughtered body of Rasheda.

They found Faruq in an unconscious state in front of the home at that time.

The deceased's father Delwar Hossain alleged that his daughter might have been killed by his husband in a planned way.

JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the floating body of a young man from the Tulshiganga River in Khetlal Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Locals spotted the body in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from Beeler Ghat area and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Inspector (Investigation) of Khetlal PS Abu Rayhan confirmed the incident.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a fish trader from Rupihar area in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Quader, 56, son of late Moslem Uddin, a resident of Singjani Village under Burail Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Quader went out of the house on Sunday afternoon but did not return home.

Later, locals spotted his body in Rupihar area beside Bogura-Natore Highway on Monday afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Nandigram PS OC Shawkat kabir confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a housewife in Paba Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Ambia Begum, 40, was the wife of Rezaul Islam, a resident of Gobindapur area in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Damkura PS OC Abdul Latif Shah said Ambia had been missing since Saturday night. The family members searched everywhere in the area but did not find her.

Later, locals smelled bad odour coming from a pile of straw nearby the house in the morning. They also found a part the body inside it and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue.

The deceased's brother Joynal Hossain said Ambia's husband Rezaul went into hiding after the incident.

He used to drink regularly and beat up Ambia. He along with his friends killed her, the brother alleged.

Police are investigating the incident, the OC added.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: Police recovered the hanging body of a man from a mango tree in Gogrustampur area of Dumuria Upazila in the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Moqbul Morol, 55, son of late Abbas Morol, a resident of the same area.

The deceased's family members alleged some members of the rival group killed Moqbul and hanged him from a mango tree in the area in the morning.

Locals spotted the body and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 1pm and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Dumuria PS OC Aminul Islam Biplob confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the body of a woman in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Sarmin Akter, 24, was the daughter of Liakat Mia, a resident of Subarnapur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Sarmin's husband is an expatriate. She had an extramarital affair with one neighbour Saju Mia, 22.

She fled with Saju on June 17, leaving her two children.

Later on Saturday night, Saju's cousin brought the body of Sarmin at the village by an ambulance.

The ambulance driver said Saju got down from the ambulance to respond to the call of nature at Majhati Bazar and fled away.

Being informed, police went to the spot and collected some medical reports and evidence of discharging from Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.

Gafargaon PS OC Anukul Sarkar confirmed the incident adding that, the body was sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.















