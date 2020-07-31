12 killed in road mishaps in 9 dists





KURIGRAM: A five-year-old boy was killed as an auto-rickshaw ran over him in Fulbari upazila of district on Wednesday noon.

Deceased Limon Mia was the son of Abdur Rahman of Ajoyatari Village under Kashipur Union in the upazila.

Locals said Limon was crossing a road in Kashipur College intersection. At that time, an auto-rickshaw hit him, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Upazila Health Complex, and later shifted to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital where he died at night.

Fulbari Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rajib Kumar Roy confirmed the matter.

COX'S BAZAR: Two persons including a college teacher were killed and another was injured when a pick-up van ran over them in Kala Miah Bazar area on the Arkan Road of Ramu Upazila in the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Shafiul Alam, 55, a professor of Cox's Bazar Government College, and Mahabun Sikder, 56.

Injured Borhan Uddin, assistant teacher of Joaria Nala HM Sachi High School, was now undergoing treatment at Sadat Hospital.

Eyewitnesses said a Cox's Bazar-bound fish-laden pick-up van hit the trio while they were walking through the road at around 6am, leaving one dead on the spot and two others injured.

Later, another one died after taking him to Sadar hospital.

MADARIPUR: Two persons were killed when a microbus smashed a motorcycle in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Mithu, 20, son of Aynal Matbar, a resident of Kandi Village under Kutubpur Union in the Upazila, and Nupur, 18, daughter of Sobhan Hawlader of the same area.

Eyewitnesses said a microbus hit a motorcycle carrying Mithu and Nupur in Nawdoba area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway, leaving Mithu dead on the spot and Nupur severely injured.

Later, Nupur died on the way to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

Shibchar PS OC Wahiduzzaman confirmed the incident.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A beggar was killed in a road accident in Taltala Intersection area under Arani Municipality in Bagha Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Shahjahan Shaha, 55, son of late Fayez Shaha, a resident of Panka Union in Bagatipara Upazila of Natore.

Local sources said a truck hit Shahajan on the Arani Station Road at around 6pm while he was returning home, leaving him dead on the spot.

Bagha PS OC Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.

JAMALPUR: An elderly woman was killed after an auto-rickshaw ran over her in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Alpia Bhanu, 65, was a resident of Hatbari area in Sarishabari Municipality. Local sources said an auto-rickshaw hit Alpia, while she was crossing a road in Sarishabari Railway Station area in the afternoon, leaving her critically injured.

Sarishabari PS OC Abu Md Fajlul Karim confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: Two persons were killed in a road accident in Helipad area of Bakerganj Upazila in the district on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Ariful Haque, 24, a motorcyclist, and Quddus Molla, 50, an easy-bike driver.

Police and local sources said a Bakerganj-bound easy-bike and a motorcycle collided head-on in Helipad area in the evening, leaving both the persons dead on the spot.

Bakerganj PS OC Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A motorcyclist was killed as a truck hit his vehicle in Dupchanchia Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

Deceased Abdur Razzaq, 55, was the chief accountant of the Department of Engineering in Adamdighi Upazila.

Quoting eyewitnesses, police said Abdur Razzaq fell from motorcycle in Tishigari area of the upazila in the evening after a truck hit the vehicle and smashed it. Razzaq died on the spot.

The driver and its assistant left the truck in Dupchanchia Bus Stand Raw Market area and fled away.

Dupchanchia PS OC Mizanur Rahman said police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, a case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

TANGAIL: A police member was killed in a road accident in Bokramhati area on the Tangail-Jamuna Bridge Highway of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Kazi Wazed, 45, hailed from Ghatail Upazila in the district. He was posted as Town Sub-Inspector in Dhaka Metropolitan Police. Inspector of Tangail Sadar Police Outpost Md Mosharaf Hossain said a bus of 'SI Paribahan' hit Kazi Wazed in Bikramhati area at around 5pm while he was going to Dhaka riding by motorcycle, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Tangail General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the inspector added.

NARAYANGANJ: A young man was run over by a truck in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Mominul Islam, 22, hailed from Lahorikanda Village in Jamalpur. He came here to work.

Kanchpur Highway PS OC Mozaffar Hossain said a truck ran over him when he was crossing a road in front of Meghna Economic Zone in the afternoon, leaving him dead on the spot.





















