Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Friday, 31 July, 2020, 10:06 AM
Print Edition
Front Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Business
Sports
Back Page
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
News
Feature
Observer TeCH
Women's Own
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Book Review
Literature
Young Observer
Life & Style
Commentary
National
Budget
Business
Countryside
International
Don't miss
Education
Sports
Front Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Business
Sports
Back Page
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
News
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
Home
Countryside
Feni DC Md Wahiduzzaman, as chief guest, gave Tk 2,50,000
Published : Friday, 31 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Count : 88
Feni DC Md Wahiduzzaman, as chief guest, gave Tk 2,50,000
Feni DC Md Wahiduzzaman, as chief guest, gave Tk 2,50,000 in cheque to 25 neurology disorder patients for their treatment, in his conference room on Thursday. photo: observer
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
Three unnatural deaths in two districts
To mark the 26th founding anniversary of Swechchhasebak League
Khulna University of Engineering and Technology Vice-Chancellor
44 detained on different charges in five districts
Eight found dead in 8 dists
Flood fades Eid festival of char people
12 killed in road mishaps in 9 dists
Feni DC Md Wahiduzzaman, as chief guest, gave Tk 2,50,000
Latest News
Department of Narcotics Control gets new DG
World economic recovery looks ever more shaky
Facebook smashes revenue estimates amid pandemic
Stonehenge Boulders: Mystery of mighty stones solved
Swiss prosecutor launches criminal probe of FIFA chief Infantino
Italy great Pirlo appointed Juventus U23 coach
Charge sheet against Shahed in arms case submitted
Delhi-Dhaka ties 'exceptionally close': MEA
44 online news portals selected for registration
Russia vows ‘promising’ virus vaccines in September
Most Read News
Ex-UP chairman killed in Khulna 'gunfight'
IS' claim is 'bogus': Police
Low-lying areas in Gafargaon flooded as Brahmaputra swelling
Russia vows ‘promising’ virus vaccines in September
Delhi-Dhaka ties 'exceptionally close': MEA
44 online news portals selected for registration
Bangladesh's virus toll reaches 3,083
Charge sheet against Shahed in arms case submitted
A threat that never rings alarm button!
Pallabi thana blast: 3 placed on 14-day remand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft