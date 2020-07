PIROJPUR, July 30: Abdur Rashid, freedom fighter and former member of Border Guard Bangladesh, died at his house in Sonakhali Village under Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Wednesday at 10:30am. He was 82.

He was buried in the evening with state honour at family graveyard in the village. He left behind wife, three sons, one daughter, and a host of relatives to mourn his death.