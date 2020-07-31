Cattle farmers fear loss for poor presence of customers





JOYPURHAT: The district's haats and bazaars are sufficiently filled with the sacrificial animals, but the presence of buyers is poor.

The local demand for the animals during this Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of the Muslims, is 1.20 lakh but the stock is 1,47,287.

Now it could not be possible to maintain social distancing in the haats. At the same time, the trading has not got momentum.

According to District Livestock and Fisheries Department, after meeting the demand of Eid-ul-Azha, there will be a surplus of about 30,000 animals.

There are 11,474 small and large cattle fattening farms in the district. These farms have 61,224 cows and buffaloes and 86,063 goats and lambs.

There are 22 small and big cattle haats in the district.

A visit to Notun Haat, the biggest cattle haat in the district, found adequate arrival of animals with their prices ranging from Tk 30,000 to 10 lakh.

The sale has fallen by half compared to the last year, said Kalicharan Agarwala, the lessee of the haat.

Sources in Notun Haat, Jamalganj, Panchbibi, Durgadaha, Battali, Itakhola, Punot and Akkelpur Haat said, due to corona-situation, these haats could not draw-in momentum, but few traders from Dhaka have been who are purchasing animals narrowly.

The asking prices for animals of 110 to 120kg are Tk 70,000 to 75,000 per piece.

Farm owners Firoz Hossain of Saguna, Dulu Mia of Kuthibari Bridge area and Joy of Bonkhur Village said they are in tension due to dull sales.

Veterinary teams are working round the clock to check health of sacrificial animals.

Also, to check currency forgery and maintain law and order, miking is being made with installing CC camera.

THAKURGAON: With the thin presence of customers at different haats and bazaars in the district, the dismay is prevailing among farm owners, traders and wholesalers.

According to field sources, not only the corona-situation, but also the lumpy skin disease is another factor for the dull sales.

While visiting, it has been found that the poor presence of customers is also being caused by the disease.

The visit found huge arrivals of imported animals in 16 permanent haats and five makeshift haats.

Thakurgaon District Livestock Officer Altaf Hossain said, there are 10,331 farms in the district; there are 6,44,000 cows in these farms; of these animals, about 2,500 cows have been affected by lumpy skin disease; and, around 50 ones died.

He pointed out there are veterinary teams in the haats. They are sending back the disease-affected cows. The meat of lumpy skin disease-affected animals is not harmful, he added.

Farm owners said, cows of Tk 50 thousand to Tk 2 lakh are available in the haats.

A farm owner at Lahirihaat, Rafikul Islam, who has brought his biggest cow to the haat said, the asking price of his cow is Tk 2 lakh; but it is getting no customer.

A local trader, Abdul Kader, said, every year big traders would be available in the haats; they would take away cows and goats on trucks; but this year they are not coming due to coronavirus; He said if their cows are not sold, they will fall into difficulties with their families.

Lahirihaat leasee Abdur Rashid said, miking is being made for social distancing and health safety rules in the haat; customers and traders are being requested to wear masks; but none is paying heed to this. Coronavirus can spread from the haats, he added.

Superintendent of Police Mohammad Moniruzzaman, PPM said, traders and buyers are being made aware of abiding by health safety rules.

He said, police have undertaken all necessary measures to ensure safety and security; safety and security have also been beefed up in the haats.

DC Dr. KM Kamruzzaman Selim said, executive magistrates and police are supervising the haats; in addition, the UNOs have also been assigned to supervise the markets.

He further said all are being inspired to maintain social distancing in the haats.















