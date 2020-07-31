Flood inundates 34,342 hectares of croplands in Rajshahi div





Various crops like newly transplanted Aush and Aman paddy, Aman seedbeds, direct seeded Aman, betel leaf, sugarcane and vegetables were affected badly because of overflowing of water in different rivers caused by heavy downpour and onrushing of water from upstream.

According to sources of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), the crops were either completely or partially affected by the deluge in the districts of Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon, Natore, Bogura, Pabna and Sirajgonj.

"We have, so far, recorded standing crops on 9,944 hectares of land affected in Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon and Natore districts," said Sudhendra Nath Roy, Additional Director of DAE, Rajshahi, adding that the others were affected in Sirajgonj, Bogura and Pabna districts.

The ongoing flood has been causing a huge financial loss to the betel leaf farmers in the district besides posing a serious threat to the cash crop farming in the years to come.

Shamsul Haque, Deputy Director of DAE, said the extent of loss caused by the natural disasters is estimated to be around Taka 5.5 crore which is detrimental to the farmers.

Meanwhile, around 7,51,152 people of 1,87,788 families have become marooned because of their water logging condition in the division.

Moinul Islam, Additional Commissioner of Rajshahi division, said the worst-affected families are getting relief materials to overcome their livelihood-related sufferings triggered by the current disastrous situation.

Taka 24.26 lakh in cash, 1,235.68 metric tons of rice, 5.97 lakh packets of dry-food and Taka six lakh for baby food are being distributed among the marooned people in the worst-hit areas of Sirajgonj, Bogura, Natore and Rajshahi districts at present.

Besides, Taka six lakh for cattle feed is also being distributed in Sirajganj, Bogura and Naogaon districts.

He said the government has also allocated another 1,524.32 tonnes of rice, Taka 31.28 lakh in cash, Taka 6 lakh for baby food, 2.13 lakh packets of dry foods and Taka 11 lakh for cattle feed for distribution among the affected people in all the eight districts in the division.

If necessary, there are also additional relief materials of 1,500 tonnes of rice, Taka 40 lakh in cash, 17,000 packets of dry food, Taka 15 lakh for baby food, Taka 15 lakh for cattle-feed for Sirajgonj, Pabna, Bogura and Natore districts, Mainul Islam added.

In Sirajganj district, above five lakh people have been affected by the deluge in around 1,028-kilometer low-lying areas. As part of its humanitarian assistant to handle the flood situation in the district, the government has adopted relief support programmes of 285 tonnes of rice, Taka 3.89 lakh in cash, 5.89 lakh packets of dry food, Taka two lakh for baby food and another Taka two lakh for cattle feed.

Around 1.33 lakh people in 167 villages were affected by the flood water in Bogura district. To help the marooned people, the government has been distributing relief materials of 610 tonnes of rice, Taka 13 lakh in cash, 6,000 packets of dry food, Taka two lakh for baby food and Taka two lakh for cattle feed.









A total of 6,800 families were given 68 tonnes of rice and Taka 4.15 lakh in cash in Natore district where 30,500 people of 7,000 families were affected.

In Naogaon district, 18,968 families were affected in 17 Unions of Manda, Atrai, Raninagar, Naogaon Sadar, Porsha, Sapahar and Mohadevpur Upazilas.

The hardest hit families have, so far, received relief materials of 135 tonnes of rice, Taka 2.025 lakh in cash, 1,000 packets of dry food, Taka two lakh of baby food and Taka two lakh for cattle feed in the district.

