Six health centres fined Tk 3 lakh





The Detective Branch (DB) of Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) and Civil Surgeon's Office jointly initiated the mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Afrin Jahan aiming at bringing back complete order and stopping illegal business in the health sector.

Medical Officer of the Civil Surgeon's Office Dr. Rubaiyat Hassan, Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (DB) of RpMP Uttam Kumar Pathak, Assistant Police Commissioner (DB) Altaf Hossain and other officials concerned were present.

The mobile court fined the six establishments for conducting clinical tests in unhygienic environments without proper permission from the offices concerned, no medical waste management systems, providing treatments by fake physicians and other reasons.

The mobile court fined 'National Community Hospital', 'Samata Clinic and Nursing Home' and 'Rangpur Square Hospital' Taka 50,000 each, 'Ideal General Hospital and Nursing Home' Taka one lakh, 'Meghna Digital Diagnostic Centre' Taka 30,000 and 'Ideal Diagnostics' Taka 20,000.

In another raid conducted at 'Medinova Clinic and Nursing Home' the mobile court arrested fake physician Sanaton Chandra, 34, and his associates Tulesh Chandra, 32, Aminul Islam,

20, Aminul Islam, 40, and Shahanur, 30.

Later, representative of the Civil Surgeon's Office Dr. Rubaiyat Hassan filed a case against

the arrested persons with

Kotwali police station of RpMP last night. -BSS















