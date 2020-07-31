Trump ally tests positive

WASHINGTON, July 30: A Republican lawmaker who made a habit of walking around Congress without a mask tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday as he prepared to leave for his native Texas with President Donald Trump.

Louie Gohmert announced his diagnosis a day after attending a major hearing featuring testimony from Attorney General Bill Barr, with whom he was seen walking and chatting at a close distance while neither wore a mask. The news angered House Democrats and prompted Speaker Nancy Pelosi to order the wearing of masks on the chamber floor -- with punishment of removal for anyone disobeying.

Gohmert, 66, said he was asymptomatic and downplayed his diagnosis.

He has worn a mask sporadically in recent weeks, and suggested Wednesday that moving it around on his face because it is uncomfortable "puts some germs in the mask" and maybe this caused his infection. -AFP