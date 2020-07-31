Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 July, 2020, 10:05 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Corona: Latest global developments

Published : Friday, 31 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

PARIS, July 30: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
More than 667,000 deaths
The pandemic has killed at least 667,361 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, with more than 17 million people infected, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Thursday based on official sources.
The United States has the most deaths with 150,716, followed by Brazil with 90,134, Britain with 45,961, Mexico with 45,361 and Italy with 35,129.
Deadliest day in Australia
Australia reports a record number of new infections and its deadliest day since the start of the pandemic following a spike in cases at elderly-care homes.
Thirteen deaths and 723 positive tests are reported in the southeastern state of Victoria alone, well beyond the previous nationwide record of 549 cases set on Monday.
Deutsche Bahn worst-ever crisis
German rail group Deutsche Bahn says it has plunged into its deepest financial crisis with a huge first half loss of 3.7 billion euros as the pandemic slammed the brakes on travel.
Early nights in Tokyo
Tokyo's governor calls for restaurants, bars and karaoke parlours to shut earlier to help contain the virus as the Japanese capital reports a record number of new infections.
Businesses that serve alcohol and karaoke parlours will be asked to close at 10 pm, from August 3 until the end of the month, Yuriko Koike says.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump ally tests positive
Taiwan’s ‘Mr Democracy’ dead
China conducts drills in SCS
Corona: Latest global developments
We cannot delude ourselves that pandemic is over, says Johnson
In just days, Vietnam shifts from virus-free paradise to panic
Hong Kong row has ‘poisoned’ ties with UK: China ambassador
China says US fuelling new Cold War due to presidential election


Latest News
Department of Narcotics Control gets new DG
World economic recovery looks ever more shaky
Facebook smashes revenue estimates amid pandemic
Stonehenge Boulders: Mystery of mighty stones solved
Swiss prosecutor launches criminal probe of FIFA chief Infantino
Italy great Pirlo appointed Juventus U23 coach
Charge sheet against Shahed in arms case submitted
Delhi-Dhaka ties 'exceptionally close': MEA
44 online news portals selected for registration
Russia vows ‘promising’ virus vaccines in September
Most Read News
Ex-UP chairman killed in Khulna 'gunfight'
IS' claim is 'bogus': Police
Low-lying areas in Gafargaon flooded as Brahmaputra swelling
Russia vows ‘promising’ virus vaccines in September
Delhi-Dhaka ties 'exceptionally close': MEA
44 online news portals selected for registration
Bangladesh's virus toll reaches 3,083
Charge sheet against Shahed in arms case submitted
A threat that never rings alarm button!
Pallabi thana blast: 3 placed on 14-day remand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft