Corona: Latest global developments





More than 667,000 deaths

The pandemic has killed at least 667,361 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, with more than 17 million people infected, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Thursday based on official sources.

The United States has the most deaths with 150,716, followed by Brazil with 90,134, Britain with 45,961, Mexico with 45,361 and Italy with 35,129.

Deadliest day in Australia

Australia reports a record number of new infections and its deadliest day since the start of the pandemic following a spike in cases at elderly-care homes.

Thirteen deaths and 723 positive tests are reported in the southeastern state of Victoria alone, well beyond the previous nationwide record of 549 cases set on Monday.

Deutsche Bahn worst-ever crisis

German rail group Deutsche Bahn says it has plunged into its deepest financial crisis with a huge first half loss of 3.7 billion euros as the pandemic slammed the brakes on travel.

Early nights in Tokyo

Tokyo's governor calls for restaurants, bars and karaoke parlours to shut earlier to help contain the virus as the Japanese capital reports a record number of new infections.

Businesses that serve alcohol and karaoke parlours will be asked to close at 10 pm, from August 3 until the end of the month, Yuriko Koike says. -AFP















