Friday, 31 July, 2020, 10:05 AM
Russia sentences former US marine to nine years on police assault charge

Published : Friday, 31 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MOSCOW, July 30: A Russian court sentenced a former U.S. marine to nine years in jail on Thursday after finding him guilty of endangering the lives of two police officers who detained him after a party in Moscow.
Trevor Reed, a student at the University of North Texas, said he could not remember the events of last summer because he was drunk when he was detained.
After hearing evidence in his trial, he denied the charge.
His conviction is likely to spur media speculation that Reed could become part of a possible prisoner swap reportedly being negotiated by Moscow and Washington. Neither side has confirmed such talks are taking place.
Russia convicted U.S. citizen Paul Whelan last month of espionage and sentenced him to 16 years in jail. Whelan denied wrongdoing. U.S. investor Michael Calvey is being held under house arrest on fraud charges he denies.
Whelan's lawyer has said he believes Moscow wants to exchange Whelan for an arms dealer, Viktor Bout, and another Russian held in U.S. prisons.    -REUTERS


