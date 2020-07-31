U19 Tigers to follow predecessor's success template





Playing an enormous number of matches was key behind the success of the previous batch of Under-19 team's success as revealed by skipper Akbar Ali and the players of that team several times.

The board has already chalked up the plan for the young Tigers amid the coronavirus pandemic, making it clear that they would arrange as many matches as it is possible for the Under-19, who will be going to West Indies in 2022 to defend the golden trophy.

"The huge number of matches was key behind the previous team's success. We set our target to win the World Cup and devised a two-year plan for the previous team and you saw the result eventually," AEM Kawsar, the national game development manager told the BSS.

Akabar Ali and his team play 36 matches as part of their preparation for the Under-19 World Cup and eventually reaped the rewards, beating mighty India by three wickets in the high-voltage final. Akbar himself led the tensed victory with a serene 43 not out.

Later, Akbar disclosed that he was used to cope with such sort of pressure because of playing so many matches ahead of the World Cup.

Apart from playing huge matches, Akbar and the players were kept out of the limelight, which was dimmed as another reason to remain focused on their goal. The same template will also be used in case of the new batch of Under-19 team also.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already ruined some months of Bangladesh Under-19 team but the board is keen to make it up as much as they can to do.

"We had nothing to do against the Coronavirus which ruined some of the precious months. But what is in our control is that we can try to make it up. The board is keen to figure out to how they can do it," Kawsar informed.

"Initially we have the plan to play more than 30 matches. The number of matches could be increased and honestly we want them to play as many matches they can to," he added.

Before the COVID-19 hit the country hard, the board's plan was to arrange some tours for the team, like the way they did it for Akbar Ali and company in the past. The plan got shelved with Bangladesh and all of the cricketing nation stopped cricketing activities in their country.

As the situation looked to ease to some extent, the cricket apex body now started contacting with those countries to open new window.

"We designed the plan of away tours which only got shelved due to the coronavirus. But now we are contacting with those countries again to make the tour happen," Kawsar said.

"But we have to be careful since the situation is yet to be normal. We have to observe the health issue and others. We don't want to put our players at risk."

As part of their initiative to make up the lost times, the BCB had already planned to start the training camp of the Under-19 teams. They have initially chosen BKSP as the probable venue for the residential camp with 45 players. The practice camp is tentatively to start on August 16. -BSS















The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wants the new batch of Under-19 team to stick to the same template that Akbar Ali and his team followed to win the Youth World Cup this year.Playing an enormous number of matches was key behind the success of the previous batch of Under-19 team's success as revealed by skipper Akbar Ali and the players of that team several times.The board has already chalked up the plan for the young Tigers amid the coronavirus pandemic, making it clear that they would arrange as many matches as it is possible for the Under-19, who will be going to West Indies in 2022 to defend the golden trophy."The huge number of matches was key behind the previous team's success. We set our target to win the World Cup and devised a two-year plan for the previous team and you saw the result eventually," AEM Kawsar, the national game development manager told the BSS.Akabar Ali and his team play 36 matches as part of their preparation for the Under-19 World Cup and eventually reaped the rewards, beating mighty India by three wickets in the high-voltage final. Akbar himself led the tensed victory with a serene 43 not out.Later, Akbar disclosed that he was used to cope with such sort of pressure because of playing so many matches ahead of the World Cup.Apart from playing huge matches, Akbar and the players were kept out of the limelight, which was dimmed as another reason to remain focused on their goal. The same template will also be used in case of the new batch of Under-19 team also.The COVID-19 pandemic has already ruined some months of Bangladesh Under-19 team but the board is keen to make it up as much as they can to do."We had nothing to do against the Coronavirus which ruined some of the precious months. But what is in our control is that we can try to make it up. The board is keen to figure out to how they can do it," Kawsar informed."Initially we have the plan to play more than 30 matches. The number of matches could be increased and honestly we want them to play as many matches they can to," he added.Before the COVID-19 hit the country hard, the board's plan was to arrange some tours for the team, like the way they did it for Akbar Ali and company in the past. The plan got shelved with Bangladesh and all of the cricketing nation stopped cricketing activities in their country.As the situation looked to ease to some extent, the cricket apex body now started contacting with those countries to open new window."We designed the plan of away tours which only got shelved due to the coronavirus. But now we are contacting with those countries again to make the tour happen," Kawsar said."But we have to be careful since the situation is yet to be normal. We have to observe the health issue and others. We don't want to put our players at risk."As part of their initiative to make up the lost times, the BCB had already planned to start the training camp of the Under-19 teams. They have initially chosen BKSP as the probable venue for the residential camp with 45 players. The practice camp is tentatively to start on August 16. -BSS