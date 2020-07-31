Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 July, 2020, 10:04 AM
latest
Home Sports

Fringe cricketers to get individual training facilities

Published : Friday, 31 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

While some of the national players availed the opportunity by training individually at different venues across the country, arranged by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), the players out of the national pool also could get the opportunity if they want.
The likes of Nadif Chowdhuy, Elias Sunny, Shamsur Rahman Shuvo, who are the known faces of the domestic circuit and also played for the national team at different point of their career before being discarded have been practicing to keep them fit at their own initiative.
BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan said those players could avail the opportunity of individual training like Mushfiqur Rahim and others.
"Those who are willing to train individually could apply to us. The BCB will definitely arrange the facilities for them to train," Akram told the BSS.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Manchester City agree deal to sign Bournemouth's Ake
Sarri tempted to field Under-23 team as Juve crash to humiliating defeat
Lampard aims to cap Chelsea comeback with FA Cup glory
West Indies bowlers undermined by batting woes
U19 Tigers to follow predecessor's success template
Fringe cricketers to get individual training facilities
TV umpire's no ball call will not help the game : Steve Bucknor
Morgan hails 'unbelievable' England talent pool ahead of Ireland ODIs


Latest News
Department of Narcotics Control gets new DG
World economic recovery looks ever more shaky
Facebook smashes revenue estimates amid pandemic
Stonehenge Boulders: Mystery of mighty stones solved
Swiss prosecutor launches criminal probe of FIFA chief Infantino
Italy great Pirlo appointed Juventus U23 coach
Charge sheet against Shahed in arms case submitted
Delhi-Dhaka ties 'exceptionally close': MEA
44 online news portals selected for registration
Russia vows ‘promising’ virus vaccines in September
Most Read News
Ex-UP chairman killed in Khulna 'gunfight'
IS' claim is 'bogus': Police
Low-lying areas in Gafargaon flooded as Brahmaputra swelling
Russia vows ‘promising’ virus vaccines in September
Delhi-Dhaka ties 'exceptionally close': MEA
44 online news portals selected for registration
Bangladesh's virus toll reaches 3,083
Charge sheet against Shahed in arms case submitted
A threat that never rings alarm button!
Pallabi thana blast: 3 placed on 14-day remand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft