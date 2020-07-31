Fringe cricketers to get individual training facilities





The likes of Nadif Chowdhuy, Elias Sunny, Shamsur Rahman Shuvo, who are the known faces of the domestic circuit and also played for the national team at different point of their career before being discarded have been practicing to keep them fit at their own initiative.

BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan said those players could avail the opportunity of individual training like Mushfiqur Rahim and others.

"Those who are willing to train individually could apply to us. The BCB will definitely arrange the facilities for them to train," Akram told the BSS. -BSS















