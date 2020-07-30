Video
Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 10:26 PM
609 govt college teachers promoted to professors

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 9:16 PM
Observer Online Report

609 govt college teachers promoted to professors
The government has promoted a total of 609 officials belonging to Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) General Education cadre, from the posts of associate professor to professor.

Education Ministry's Secondary and Higher Education Division issued a government order in this regard on Thursday, said MA Khair, public relations officer of the Education Ministry.

The ministry also published a list of the promoted teachers on its website. The promoted teachers are now posted to different government colleges and offices under the Education Ministry across the country.

Earlier, the ministry at a meeting on July 26 finalised the list of the promoted teachers, said sources of the ministry concerned.

Earlier in 2018, the government promoted around 1,000 teachers from assistant professor to professor in the education cadre of BCS. But no one got promotion in the last two years though it is a regular process of government services.





SZA

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
