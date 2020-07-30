609 govt college teachers promoted to professors









Education Ministry's Secondary and Higher Education Division issued a government order in this regard on Thursday, said MA Khair, public relations officer of the Education Ministry.



The ministry also published a list of the promoted teachers on its website. The promoted teachers are now posted to different government colleges and offices under the Education Ministry across the country.



Earlier, the ministry at a meeting on July 26 finalised the list of the promoted teachers, said sources of the ministry concerned.



Earlier in 2018, the government promoted around 1,000 teachers from assistant professor to professor in the education cadre of BCS. But no one got promotion in the last two years though it is a regular process of government services.











