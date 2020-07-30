Video
2,599 most vulnerable families get assistance in Khagrachari

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 8:37 PM  Count : 80
Observer Correspondent

The government has taken all out efforts to save CHT people from coronavirus pandemic, said Khagrachari constituency MP Kujendra Lal Tripura on Thursday. 

He made the comment at a solidarity pack (Foods and Seeds) distribution programme held at remote Gumti area under Matiranga upazila in Khagrachari district. 

MP Kujendra Lal Tripura expressed his gratitude to CHT Affairs Ministry and SID-CHTDF to stand besides around 23,000 vulnerable families in nine upazilas with foods and seeds amid the pandemic. 

He also urged mass people to maintain health rules, social distance and use mask to check coronavirus. 





Matiranga Municipality Mayor Shamsul Hoque, upazila chairman Md Rafiqul Islam, upazila nirbahi officer Bivuson Kanti Dash, among others, spoke. 

Later, Kujendra Lal distributed solidarity package among 2599 most vulnerable families in Matiranga upazila.

DH/GY

