Man dies with coronavirus in Bagerhat

A man died of coronavirus at Fakirhat upazila in Bagerhat on Wednesday night.





The deceased Kalipada Das, 95, hailed from Attaki village in the upazila.





Kalipada was quarantined at his home and taking treatment there, according to the district civil surgeon Dr KM Humayun Kabir.













More two people were infected with coronavirus in last 24 hours, raising the virus cases to 574 in the district.





Twelve people have died with the coronavirus in the district, so far.





MSAT/GY



