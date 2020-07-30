Video
Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 10:25 PM
Samsung launches mid-range Galaxy M31s in India

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 6:46 PM
Samsung launches mid-range Galaxy M31s in India
Samsung on Thursday launched a new, mid-range Galaxy M31s in India as the entire country remains under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, report NDTV and The Indian Express.

The new smartphone, which is an upgrade to the Galaxy M31 comes with a hole-punch display and features a quad rear camera setup.

The Galaxy M31s also has a pre-installed Intelli-Cam feature to deliver an enhanced camera experience. Additionally, Samsung has provided two distinct RAM options.

The Galaxy M31s also supports reverse charging and comes bundled with a 25W charger as well as a USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable. Furthermore, the phone could compete against the likes of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Realme 6 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy M31s prices in India

Samsung Galaxy M31s price in India has been set at Rs. 19,499 (BDT 22,033, Indian Rs. 1= BDT 1.13 on Thursday, July 30, 2020) for the base 6GB RAM variant, while its 8GB RAM option carries a price tag of Rs. 21,499 (BDT 24,293, Indian Rs. 1= BDT 1.13 on Thursday, July 30, 2020).

The phone comes in Mirage Black and Mirage Blue colours.  Moreover, it will go on sale in India on August 6 via Samsung Shops and Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M31s runs Android 10 with One UI on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display along with 420 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM.

The processing chip is notably the same that we saw on the Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M30s earlier. For photos and videos, the quad rear camera setup of the Galaxy M31s has a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor with an f/1.8 lens, paired with a 12-megapixel secondary sensor that has a 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera setup also includes a 5-megapixel depth shooter and a 5-megapixel macro shooter.

To capture selfies and enable video calls, the Samsung Galaxy M31s has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front — sitting on top of its hole-punch display design. The camera sensor supports 4K video recording and features such as slow-mo videos, AR Doodle, and AR Emoji.





The Samsung Galaxy M31s has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports fast charging via the bundled 25W charger. Besides, the phone has 9.3mm of thickness.

