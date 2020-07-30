

Home Minister distributes his own allowance among 31 freedom fighters







He exchanged pleasantries with the freedom fighters at his residence at Monipuripara in Dhaka on Thursday morning and gave Tk 7,000 to each of them, says a press release sent from the Ministry of Home Affairs.



Speaking at the programme, the Home Minister said the Prime Minister had honoured the freedom fighters by providing them monthly allowance. "This is a gift from me so that everyone can celebrate Eid properly."











It may be mentioned that the Home Minister saves his monthly freedom fighter allowance instead of spending it, and from time to time he gives the allowance to the insolvent freedom fighters of his own area.



SZA Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has distributed his own freedom fighter allowance among 31 insolvent freedom fighters of his constituency (Dhaka-12).He exchanged pleasantries with the freedom fighters at his residence at Monipuripara in Dhaka on Thursday morning and gave Tk 7,000 to each of them, says a press release sent from the Ministry of Home Affairs.Speaking at the programme, the Home Minister said the Prime Minister had honoured the freedom fighters by providing them monthly allowance. "This is a gift from me so that everyone can celebrate Eid properly."It may be mentioned that the Home Minister saves his monthly freedom fighter allowance instead of spending it, and from time to time he gives the allowance to the insolvent freedom fighters of his own area.SZA