10 villages flooded in Gopalganj

Ten villages have been inundated at two upazilas in Gopalganj district as flood water continues to rise in the district over the last few days.





About 50 families at Kashiani upazila have taken shelter at shelter centres while 15 families have taken shelter at a school at Sadar upazila. More than 1,000 of families inundated in Sadar upazil and have been facing the shortage of dry food and pure drinking water.







Md Azizur Rahman, chairman of Nijra UP under Sadar upazila, said he has distributed rice and dry food among flood-hit people in his UP as they have been sufferings due to the flash flood.













Water Development Board executive engineer Bishwajit Baiyada said the Madhumati river is flowing 49cm below the danger level.





The deputy commissioner Shahida Sultana said they have distributed 150 metric tons of rice and Tk 2.5 lakh cash aid among the flood affected people.





MHM/GY



