Motorcycle snatched after killing driver in Madaripur Police recovered the body of a driver who operate motorcycle on rent from a ditch at Shibchar upazila in Madaripur district on Thursday, two days after he went missing.





The deceased was identified as Ibu Khan, 24, a resident of Panchkhola village under Sadar upazila.





Police said Ibu took two passengers from Mostafapur area on rent and went to Silarchar on Tuesday evening but did not return to home at that night.





Later, family members informed police and they traced Ibu’s location at Silarchar area through mobile phone set tracking.





When family members went to there and asked locals about Ibu’s whereabouts, they said a man called Ridoy was seen moving with the motorcycle.





Police brought Ridoy’s two family members to police station for interrogation.













Tota Khan, uncle of the deceased, said Ridoy might have snatched the motorbike after killing Ibu.





Sadar Model Police Station OC Md Quamrul Islam said they are investigating the matter. Police recovered the body from a ditch at Naudoba area in the morning, he added.





AHS/GY



