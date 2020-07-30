Pallabi thana blast: 3 placed on 14-day remand



The arrested are: Rafiqul Islam, Shahidul Islam and Mosharraf.





Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Moinul Islam passed the order in the afternoon.



Earlier, police produced them before the court seeking seven days' remand in arms case and 10 days' in explosive substances act.



On the other hand, lawyers of the accused submitted petitions for their cliants' bail.



Hearing both sides, the judge granted seven days' remand in each case.













Five people including four policemen and a civilian were injured in a bomb explosion at Pallabi Police Station on Wednesday morning.





A Dhaka court on Thursday placed three persons, arrested in connection with bomb explosion at city's Pallabi Police Station, on a 14-day remand each.