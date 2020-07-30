Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 10:24 PM
latest
Home Business

ADB, HSBC to finance $1.2b in trade to boost supplies

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 3:56 PM  Count : 87
Observer Online Desk

ADB, HSBC to finance $1.2b in trade to boost supplies

ADB, HSBC to finance $1.2b in trade to boost supplies


The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the HSBC have launched a programme to support up to $1.2 billion a year in trade by companies in Asia and the Pacific producing goods crucial to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The targeted financing available through the new program will support trade in multiple sectors affected by the pandemic, including pharmaceuticals and apparel as well as critical medical supplies that might not otherwise be available, said an ADB press release.

“Partnerships, like this one with HSBC, are critical to closing market gaps, ensuring that we fuel growth necessary to build back the global economy, and creating jobs and prosperity,” said ADB Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program Head Steven Beck, reports Reuters.

“This partnership will complement ADB’s own ground-breaking efforts to map the supply chain for products critical to the fight against COVID-19, and to support trade flows that will drive the recovery,” added the ADB official.

The move comes shortly after the World Trade Organization, the International Chamber of Commerce, and B20 warned in a joint statement of a trade finance shortfall totaling between $2 trillion and $5 trillion that could impede the ability of trade to support the global economic recovery.

“Trade has a critical role to play in both the frontline fight against COVID-19 and in supporting the global recovery,” said Global Head of Trade and Receivables Finance at HSBC Natalie Blyth.

“This agreement will help ensure that trade finance gets to where it is needed and when to support the production and distribution of essential medical supplies and the return to growth, ”added Natalie.





The release said ADB has boosted its capacity to support trade and supply chains with more money and flexibility for its $2.4 billion Trade and Supply Chain Finance Programme.

Trade finance deals and partnerships will help to bridge the trade finance gap and enable ADB members to counter the severe health and macroeconomic impacts caused by COVID-19.

ADB’s support for developing members to cope with, and recover from, the impact of COVID-19 includes an enhanced support package of $20 billion, announced on April 13.

TF

Related Topics

ADB  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Google’s $2.1 billion Fitbit deal to face EU antitrust probe
Shell reports $18bn loss
Samsung launches mid-range Galaxy M31s in India
ADB, HSBC to finance $1.2b in trade to boost supplies
DSCC declares Tk 6,119.59 cr budget for 2020-21
Huawei overtakes Samsung as world's top handset seller in second quarter
Decline in US dollar accelerates
BB announces expansionary monetary policy


Latest News
Bhashantek slum fire doused
Google’s $2.1 billion Fitbit deal to face EU antitrust probe
All overhead cables on Gulshan Avenue to go underground by Oct 1: Mayor
Shell reports $18bn loss
bdnews24.com editor Toufique Imrose Khalidi sued for illegal wealth
609 govt college teachers promoted to professors
2,599 most vulnerable families get assistance in Khagrachari
Man dies with coronavirus in Bagerhat
Nepal's SC rejects US-Bangla Airlines' plea to halt hearing
Samsung launches mid-range Galaxy M31s in India
Most Read News
Maj Gen Mizanur Rahman Shamim new DG of Ansar and VDP
Educational institutions remain closed till Aug 31
Country records 35 more virus deaths
Govt slashes ISPP-JAWTNO Project cost by Tk 461cr after WB withdraws fund
Jamuna Bank manager held for embezzling money of Tk over 12cr
IS claims carrying out explosion in Dhaka's police station
Atalanta close in on 100 goals
IS' claim is 'bogus': Police
4 cops among five hurt in Pallabi Police Station bomb explosion
Ex-UP chairman killed in Khulna 'gunfight'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft