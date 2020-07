A police official was killed when a bus smashed his motorcycle in Loittaghata area of Chattogram city on Thursday morning.













Deceased Ahsanul Haque, 27, was the sub-inspector of Chattogram district police.





Kotwali Police Station OC Mohammad Mohsin said bus driver Didarul Alam, 50, was detained alongwith his vehicle.





The SI met the tragic end of his life while going to court by his motorbike.