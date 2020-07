4 stolen motorcycles seized, 3 held in Laxmipur

The arrested were sent to jail following a court order on Thursday.





RIK/LY



Police in separate drives have recovered four stolen motorcycles from different areas under Chandraganj police station in Sadar upazila of Laxmipur.During the drives, the law enforcers also detained hasan habib, Morshed Alam and Farhad Hossain in connetion with stealing the bikes.Sadar police OC AKMAzizur Rahman confirmed the mater.