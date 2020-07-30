2 held with drugs in Kishoreganj

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained two people alongwith Yaba tablets in Nikli upazila of Kishoreganj district on Wednesday evening.





Detained persons are Md Mubarak and Md Saiful Islam, residents of Maharkona village in the upazila.





RAB-14 Kishoreganj Company Commander Lt M Shovon Khan said on information, a RAB team conducted a drive at the village and detained them.













The elite force members also recovered 1,900 Yaba tablets from their possessions.





They were handed over to Nikli Police Station after filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act, the RAB official added.





