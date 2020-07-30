2 girls drown in Dinajpur pond

Two minor girls drowned in a pond in Phulbari upazila of Dinajpur district on Wednesday afternoon.





The deceased were Jannatun Mawa, 4, daughter of Manik Hossain; and Sumona Akter, 5, daughter of Badruddoza Bhuttu, both were the residents of Damdarpur village in the upazila.





Locals said the duo slipped into a nearby pond while playing on its bank.













After searching, the family members recovered the floating bodies from the pond.





The local union parishad chairman Md Nabiul Islam confirmed the matter.





