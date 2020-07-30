Video
Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 10:23 PM
Bangladesh's virus toll reaches 3,083

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 2:47 PM
Observer Online Report

Bangladesh has recorded 48 more coronavirus deaths, pushing the total number to 3,083.

The death rate now stood at 1.31 per cent.

Meanwhile, the infection cases surged to 2,34,889 with 2,695 more positive cases that detected in last 24 hours.

Currently, the infection rate is 20.83 per cent.

Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), confirmed the figure at the daily health bulletin this afternoon. 





In the past 24 hours, a total of 12,937 samples were tested in 82 labs across the country.

During this period, 635 patients have been kept under isolation.

Some 2,668 more virus patients have recovered, raising the total recovery to 1,32,960. 

