Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 10:23 PM
Virus infections may rise centering Eid-flood: Health Minister

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 2:31 PM  Count : 121
Observer Online Report

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has apprehended that coronavirus infections are likely to rise further because of Eid-ul-Azha and existing flood.

"Maintaining health guidelines may be hindered because of public movement and setting up of cattle-market ahead of Eid. Many are seen moving in the cattle markets without masks while many to go home. Infections may escalate if the health guidelines are not followed," he said.

The minister came up with the apprehension after signing of Annual Performance Agreement (APA) between the ministry and its offices and divisions on Thursday.

He also said that many flood-affected people took shelter in a small area that hampers maintaining health rules.





Replying to a question, Zahid Maleque said there is no scarcity of virus testing kits. Many are receiving advise through telemedicine service from home and getting recovery.

« PreviousNext »

