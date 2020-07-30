DB: Pallabi thana explosion has no link with militancy

The incident of bomb explosion at Pallabi Police Station has no link with militancy, said Detective Branch (DB) of police's a dditional commissioner Abdul Baten .

"Two cases have been filed with the police station in this connection. We are interrogating the persons who were arrested. But yet not get any militant link in this incident. It was a criminal activities," he said at a press conference held at DMP's media centre on Thursday.





The DB official said that they are investigating the matter.



