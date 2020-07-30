

DSCC declares Tk 6,119.59 cr budget for 2020-21

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has unveiled its Tk 6,119.59 crore annual budget for the fiscal 2020-21, the biggest ever budget since its establishment.

DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh announced the budget at a press conference at the Nagar Bhaban in the capital on Thursday.

The revised budget of the fiscal year 2019-20 was Tk 2585.31 crore. The revised budget of the fiscal year 2019-20 was Tk 2585.31 crore.

The corporation set a target to collect Tk 1,009.02 crore as revenue and 4,916.57 crore from the government and foreign sources.





This year Tk one crore has been allocated as the development cost of councillors of 75 wards under DSCC while the Tk 2 crore for the eight parliamentary members, he said.



The revenue income in the new budget from its own source is Tk 1009.02 crore which include holding tax Tk 350 crore, market salami (possession fee) Tk 165 crore, trade license fees Tk 100crore, assets handover fee Tk 60 crore.



The government will provide Tk 50 crore as grant and Tk 100 crore as special allowance. Besides, Tk 4766.57 crore will come from government and private aid based projects.



“After taking charge as the mayor of DSCC, I gave attention to administrative reform for removing corruption, negligence of duty and other problems. The work to convert the DSCC into a responsible and service providing organisation and brining its staffers under accountability will continue. Any kind of negligence and corruption won’t be tolerated as I have taken a zero tolerance stance in this regard,” said Taposh.



Mentioning the measures to control mosquitoes, the DSCC mayor said, “We have taken a year-round mosquito control programme. We have used quality mosquito repellent and everyone has expressed their satisfaction with the effectiveness of the pesticide.”



Taposh, said they have taken a project to clean 10 water bodies under 10 areas under DSCC from June 10 and released fish for controlling breeding of mosquitoes.



Besides, a project to clean up sewers was also taken from June 21 and the sewers will be cleaned two times in a month which will play an important role in removing the water logging situation, he said.



Terming waterlogging as the main problem of the city dwellers, the DSCC mayor said people suffer a lot every year due to waterlogging problem.



He said from now no service organisation will be allowed to excavate a road within at least 3 years after the construction of a road by the city corporation, he said.



About the waste management system, the DSCC mayor said 24 waste transfer centers have been set up. Besides, he asked to construct a Secondary Transfer Station (STS) in every ward within December 2021.















UNB adds: Addressing the porgramme the Mayor said this allocation for development expenditure of the councillors and parliamentary members has been increased so that they can fulfill the expectations of people.This year Tk one crore has been allocated as the development cost of councillors of 75 wards under DSCC while the Tk 2 crore for the eight parliamentary members, he said.The revenue income in the new budget from its own source is Tk 1009.02 crore which include holding tax Tk 350 crore, market salami (possession fee) Tk 165 crore, trade license fees Tk 100crore, assets handover fee Tk 60 crore.The government will provide Tk 50 crore as grant and Tk 100 crore as special allowance. Besides, Tk 4766.57 crore will come from government and private aid based projects.“After taking charge as the mayor of DSCC, I gave attention to administrative reform for removing corruption, negligence of duty and other problems. The work to convert the DSCC into a responsible and service providing organisation and brining its staffers under accountability will continue. Any kind of negligence and corruption won’t be tolerated as I have taken a zero tolerance stance in this regard,” said Taposh.Mentioning the measures to control mosquitoes, the DSCC mayor said, “We have taken a year-round mosquito control programme. We have used quality mosquito repellent and everyone has expressed their satisfaction with the effectiveness of the pesticide.”Taposh, said they have taken a project to clean 10 water bodies under 10 areas under DSCC from June 10 and released fish for controlling breeding of mosquitoes.Besides, a project to clean up sewers was also taken from June 21 and the sewers will be cleaned two times in a month which will play an important role in removing the water logging situation, he said.Terming waterlogging as the main problem of the city dwellers, the DSCC mayor said people suffer a lot every year due to waterlogging problem.He said from now no service organisation will be allowed to excavate a road within at least 3 years after the construction of a road by the city corporation, he said.About the waste management system, the DSCC mayor said 24 waste transfer centers have been set up. Besides, he asked to construct a Secondary Transfer Station (STS) in every ward within December 2021.

