Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 10:22 PM
NSU holds inauguration ceremony of CCH

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 1:01 PM  Count : 125

North South University (NSU), Dhaka and Hypertension & Research Centre, Rangpur organized the inauguration ceremony of “Certificate Course on Hypertension (CCH)” 2nd batch on 28 July, 2020 virtually on Zoom cloud meeting. 

MA Kashem, Chairman, Board of Trustees, was present as the chief guest. The program was chaired by Professor Atiqul Islam, vice-chancellor, NSU and co-chairperson of that ceremony was Professor Dr Md Zakir Hossain, founder of Hypertension & Research Centre, Rangpur.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Kashem said that NSU is contributing in the research on different public health issues in Bangladesh. This is the first certificate course of NSU with Hypertension & Research Centre, Rangpur. He emphasized that there is no alternative of gathering newer information, updating knowledge and developing skill in the field of health service. Now-a-days there are lot of hypertensive patients throughout the country. Such structured course on Hypertension will help young physicians to enrich their knowledge and skill regarding management of hypertension and this will also ensure people to get quality treatment at the very root level. 

Chairperson of the program Professor Atiqul Islam said, “We are always dedicated to improve the quality of education. This course is one of the finest courses for physicians regarding hypertension management. I wish all the success of this course.”
Co-chairperson of the program and Founder President of Hypertension & Research Centre, Rangpur Professor Dr. Md. Zakir Hossain stated the background of course and also the future plan of Hypertension & Research Centre, Rangpur. He also expressed his gratefulness to NSU authority for collaboration and support.

Professor Dr. Shah Md. Sarwer Jahan, Secretary General, Hypertension & Research Centre, Rangpur delivered the welcome speech and Professor Dr. Md. Mahfuzer Rahman, Advisor, Hypertension & Research Centre, Rangpur delivered the vote of thanks. Dr. Ramim Islam Ibne Noor was moderator of that program.





Professor MA Jalil Chowdhury, Ex-Chairman (Medicine), BSMMU; Professor Dr. Abdul Wadud Chowdhury, Head, Cardiology department of DMC; Dr. Hasan Mahmud Reza, Dean, School of Health & Life Sciences, NSU; Professor Dr. Ahmed Hossain, Professor of Public Helth & Director of Global Health Institute, NSU; Dr. Mohammad Rezaul Bari, Chairman, Electrical & Computer Engineering department, NSU; Dr. Ezaz Mamun, Policy Scientist, Canberra, Australian Capital Territory joined the program along with other faculty members and participant physicians of the course.


