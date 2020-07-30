Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 10:22 PM
latest
Home Don't miss

Madonna post blocked by Instagram for false virus video

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 12:08 PM  Count : 105
Observer Online Desk

Madonna Louise Ciccone. Photo: AFP

Madonna Louise Ciccone. Photo: AFP

Superstar singer Madonna has been censored on Instagram for spreading false information about a supposed cure for Covid-19 after she shared clips from a video also re-tweeted by Donald Trump.

In her post to 15.4 million followers, Madonna claimed that a proven vaccine had been available for months but it was being kept secret "to let the rich get richer and the poor and sick get sicker."

She attached a video of US physician Stella Immanuel who praised hydroxychloroquine as a miracle coronavirus cure.

Various clips of Immanuel's speech have spread rapidly on the internet in recent days, but hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, has not been proved effective against Covid-19.

"We've removed this video for making false claims about cures and prevention methods for Covid-19," a company spokeswoman for Facebook, which owns Instagram, told AFP on Wednesday.

"People who reacted to, commented on, or shared this video, will see messages directing them to authoritative information about the virus."

Madonna's post was deleted, but screen grabs showed it had earlier been blurred by Instagram and tagged "False Information -- reviewed by independent fact-checkers" with a link to a page debunking the video.

President Trump this week tweeted several clips of the video to his 84 million followers, before the tweets were removed.

His son Donald Trump Jr was temporarily halted from tweeting Tuesday after he also shared parts of the video.

"Nobody needs to get sick. This virus has a cure -- it is called hydroxychloroquine," Immanuel exclaimed in the video, standing on the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington with likeminded physicians.

She also railed against face masks and lockdowns.





Madonna said in May she had recovered from the coronavirus which forced her to pull out of concerts in Paris earlier in the year.

AFP and other media companies, including Reuters and the Associated Press, work with Facebook's fact checking program, under which content rated false is downgraded in news feeds so that fewer people see it.

If someone tries to share such a post, he or she is presented with an article explaining why the information is not accurate.

AFP/MUS

Related Topics

Madonna   Instagram  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Madonna post blocked by Instagram for false virus video
Ashley Judd wins appeal in Weinstein sexual harassment case
US man took coronavirus aid to buy Lamborghini
Indian schoolgirls discover earth-bound ‘asteroid’
Veteran Bollywood actress Kumkum passes away at age of 86
Johnny Depp was the victim of 'abuser' Heard, court told
Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai, daughter, recover from Covid-19
Norwegian Elvis impersonator sets world record


Latest News
Bhashantek slum fire doused
Google’s $2.1 billion Fitbit deal to face EU antitrust probe
All overhead cables on Gulshan Avenue to go underground by Oct 1: Mayor
Shell reports $18bn loss
bdnews24.com editor Toufique Imrose Khalidi sued for illegal wealth
609 govt college teachers promoted to professors
2,599 most vulnerable families get assistance in Khagrachari
Man dies with coronavirus in Bagerhat
Nepal's SC rejects US-Bangla Airlines' plea to halt hearing
Samsung launches mid-range Galaxy M31s in India
Most Read News
Maj Gen Mizanur Rahman Shamim new DG of Ansar and VDP
Educational institutions remain closed till Aug 31
Country records 35 more virus deaths
Govt slashes ISPP-JAWTNO Project cost by Tk 461cr after WB withdraws fund
Jamuna Bank manager held for embezzling money of Tk over 12cr
IS claims carrying out explosion in Dhaka's police station
Atalanta close in on 100 goals
IS' claim is 'bogus': Police
4 cops among five hurt in Pallabi Police Station bomb explosion
Ex-UP chairman killed in Khulna 'gunfight'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft