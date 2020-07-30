Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 10:22 PM
latest
Home Don't miss

Ashley Judd wins appeal in Weinstein sexual harassment case

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 11:59 AM  Count : 83
Observer Online Desk

Ashley Judd wins appeal to pursue sexual harassment case against Harvey Weinstein. Photo: AFP

Ashley Judd wins appeal to pursue sexual harassment case against Harvey Weinstein. Photo: AFP

A US court of appeals on Wednesday ruled that actor Ashley Judd has the right to pursue her sexual harassment lawsuit against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, overturning a lower court's decision.

The three-judge panel on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals found that Weinstein, who is in prison, held power over the actress and her career when he invited her to his room in a luxury Los Angeles hotel in the mid-1990s.

The lower court had previously dismissed Judd's claim on grounds that the sexual advances Weinstein allegedly made to her were not covered by sexual harassment laws relating to a professional relationship since she was not his employee.

But it had allowed the actress to pursue defamation claims against the producer.

But the appeals court disagreed, saying that Weinstein and Judd's relationship "consisted of an inherent power imbalance wherein Weinstein was uniquely situated to exercise coercion or leverage over Judd by virtue of his professional position and influence as a top producer in Hollywood."

"Therefore, the district court erred when it dismissed Judd’s sexual harassment claim," the ruling added.

Judd was one of the first women to come forward with sexual harassment claims against Weinstein, and sued him in April 2018 over the incident at his Beverly Hills hotel where she met with him to discuss potential film roles.

She alleges that after she rebuffed his advances, Weinstein defamed her and damaged her career by discouraging "Lord of the Rings" director Peter Jackson from giving her a role, claiming she was a "nightmare" to work with.

Her lawyer Theodore Boutrous Jr. hailed Wednesday's ruling, saying it marks an important victory for all victims of sexual harassment in professional relationships.

"The court correctly holds that California law forbids sexual harassment and retaliation by film producers and others in powerful positions, even outside the employment context, and we look forward to pursuing this claim against Mr Weinstein at trial," he said.

'Remedies against abusers'

The Screen Actors Guild also welcomed the ruling.

"The California Legislature took action to make sure that individuals like Ashley Judd, who may not be traditional employees, would have remedies against abusers, and that those abusers couldn’t escape responsibility based on technicalities related to employee status," it said in a statement.

"The Ninth Circuit has rightly determined that statute means what it says, and that victims of harassment, abuse, and assault will not be cut off from justice based on technical details of employee status."

Weinstein's attorney Phyllis Kupferstein told AFP in a statement that she looked forward to a trial "where we expect the truth will come to light."

"The most minimal investigation of the events will show that Mr. Weinstein neither defamed Ms. Judd, nor hindered or interfered with her career, and certainly never retaliated against her," Kupferstein said. 

"In addition, the record on 'Lord of the Rings' will finally be made absolutely clear -- that Mr. Weinstein had no authority over the project as it belonged to a different production company that had full staffing control of the film," she added. 





In February, Weinstein was found guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree in a landmark verdict for the #MeToo movement.

He is currently serving 23 years in prison.

The lengthy sentence capped a remarkable downfall for the 68-year-old, who has been accused of years of vile predatory behaviour by almost 90 women, including Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek.

AFP/MUS

Related Topics

Ashley Judd  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Madonna post blocked by Instagram for false virus video
Ashley Judd wins appeal in Weinstein sexual harassment case
US man took coronavirus aid to buy Lamborghini
Indian schoolgirls discover earth-bound ‘asteroid’
Veteran Bollywood actress Kumkum passes away at age of 86
Johnny Depp was the victim of 'abuser' Heard, court told
Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai, daughter, recover from Covid-19
Norwegian Elvis impersonator sets world record


Latest News
Bhashantek slum fire doused
Google’s $2.1 billion Fitbit deal to face EU antitrust probe
All overhead cables on Gulshan Avenue to go underground by Oct 1: Mayor
Shell reports $18bn loss
bdnews24.com editor Toufique Imrose Khalidi sued for illegal wealth
609 govt college teachers promoted to professors
2,599 most vulnerable families get assistance in Khagrachari
Man dies with coronavirus in Bagerhat
Nepal's SC rejects US-Bangla Airlines' plea to halt hearing
Samsung launches mid-range Galaxy M31s in India
Most Read News
Maj Gen Mizanur Rahman Shamim new DG of Ansar and VDP
Educational institutions remain closed till Aug 31
Country records 35 more virus deaths
Govt slashes ISPP-JAWTNO Project cost by Tk 461cr after WB withdraws fund
Jamuna Bank manager held for embezzling money of Tk over 12cr
IS claims carrying out explosion in Dhaka's police station
Atalanta close in on 100 goals
IS' claim is 'bogus': Police
4 cops among five hurt in Pallabi Police Station bomb explosion
Ex-UP chairman killed in Khulna 'gunfight'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft