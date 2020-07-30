|
Photojournalist Kajol denied bail
Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 11:53 AM Count : 112
|
A Dhaka court on Thursday rejected the bail petition of photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.
Dhaka Metropolitan magistrate Baki Billa rejected the bail after hearing, SI Shawkat Ali confirmed.
He said Kajol's lawyer pleaded for his bail on Wednesday.
On June 28, the virtual court of Metropolitan Magistrate Debdash Chandra Adhikary granted two-day remand in the case.
TF